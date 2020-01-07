Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 7, 2020

New Girl Scout Cookie revealed on Good Day Atlanta: We’re only a few days into 2020, but one of the year’s biggest mysteries is about to be solved — and it’s happening live on Good Day Atlanta!

The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta are finally ready to unveil the brand-new cookie for this year’s Girl Scouts Cookie Campaign. The new cookie — which has been teased for weeks on social media — with join Girl Scout classics including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and Trefoils among others, all of which officially went on-sale digitally January 1st and will be available in cookie booths starting February 10th.

Not that we need to tell you, but the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a mainstay in communities across the country, and is touted as the “largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.” What you might not know is how long the program has been around — the sale of cookies as a fundraiser for troop activities began as early as 1917, and by 1937, more than 125 Girl Scout councils were selling cookies.

While the enthusiasm for Girl Scout Cookies hasn’t changed, the methods of ordering them have. Girl Scouts still sell using order cards (you know, the ones your office colleagues bring in every year!), but cookies are also sold through the Digital Cookie platform (available through March 13th) and at cookie booths (open February 10th through April 30th). More info on the Girl Scout Cookie Program may be found online here.

So…back the big story. What’s the newest Girl Scout cookie? Click the video player to find out!

WEB LINK:

https://www.girlscoutsatl.org

Advertisement

https://www.girlscoutsatl.org/en/productprogram/girl-scout-cookie-program.html

Jimmie "JC" Gardner on Good Day Atlanta: He was wrongfully convicted of a crime and spent 26 years in prison before being exonerated. Now, this former Minor League baseball player devotes his life to fighting injustice. Jimmie "JC" Gardner stops by Good Day Atlanta to share his incredible story with viewers. For more information on the Georgia Innocence Project click here. For more information on Jimmie Gardner click here.

Creating a vision board with Coach Christen Shefchunas: Does the New Year have you setting new goals or refocusing your attention? If so, you may want to try the power of a vision board, to keep you on track throughout the year. Christen Shefchunas is a Confidnce Coach who mentors athletes and professionals. She joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley with some tips to reach your 2020 goals. For more information on Christen Shefchunas click here.

Tech Talk with Tanya Sam on Good Day Atlanta: Technology has a way of making our lives easier, if we know how best to use it. But if you don't consider yourself very tech-savvy, tech guru, Tanya Sam from the Real Housewives of Atlanta joins us via skype with tips to step up your tech game for 2020. For more information on Tanya Sam follow her on Instagram at @itstanyatime or go to her website here.