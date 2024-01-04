Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 4, 2023

Serving points and pints at Pickle and Social

If learning to play pickleball is on your new year's to-do list, there's a new spot in Buford you definitely will want to check out.

Atlanta - Pickle and Social Gwinnett in Buford:

First, we practiced our swings at Fairway Social. Then, we sipped some cocktails at Roaring Social. Now, we’re kicking off the new year on the court, scoring some points and burning some calories at Pickle and Social!

Pickle and Social Gwinnett is the latest entertainment concept from Alpharetta-based Competitive Social Ventures, combining a full-service restaurant and bar with everyone’s new favorite sport: pickleball! Opened last month at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford, Pickle and Social offers plenty of opportunities for competition; the venue sits on four-and-a-half acres and features six indoor, eight outdoor and two semi-covered pickleball courts for everything from open play to leagues and tournaments. The new attraction also includes a music stage, a rooftop bar, and an outdoor lawn.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, CSV senior VP of sales and marketing Brian Harper showed us around the space (and challenged us to a few matches on the courts!) while also discussing future plans for the concept; he says there are several more Pickle and Social locations planned to open across the country, including one in Alpharetta. 

Pickle and Social Gwinnett is located at 2925 Buford Drive, Suite 2100, in Buford — and regular hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. To learn more about the concept, check out the menu, and reserve some time on a court, click here.

So, did our pickleball skills improve during our morning at Pickle and Social Gwinnett? You can probably already guess the answer! Still, click the video player in this article to check out our visit to this new metro Atlanta entertainment experience! 

Vesper celebrates Dry January with mocktails

Vesper is an intimate cocktail bar nestled in Atlanta's Glenwood Park serving up delicious food and memorable experiences. Owner Damien McGee and bar manager Austin McEwen visited Good Day to mix up some mocktails and show off some of the winter menu, and talk about Dry January with Sharon Lawson.

Vesper talks Dry January and their mocktail menu: Since opening in 2020, Vesper aims to offer more than just drinks, creating memorable experiences for all guests. Vesper says they take pride in its meticulously crafted cocktails, offering a menu that combines classic favorites with innovative, 60s-inspired signature drinks. For more information click here. 

Perfect soups for cold and flu season

A nice bowl of soup can warm you right up on a cold winter day, and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has three delicious options that you can make right at home.

Lisa Washington gives easy soup tips during flu season: During cold and flu season, look for soups that are brothy for hydration, loaded with nutrients, veggies, and spices like turmeric, ginger, miso, onions, lemon onions, and garlic.  Food and Lifestyle influencer Lisa Washington shows us easy and time-saving chicken noodle soup recipes, using one large rotisserie chicken to make all three soups. 