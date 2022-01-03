Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 3, 2021

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer
Georgia is seeing record COVID cases as the omicron variant continues to strain hospitals and staff across the state. Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to discuss what this may mean for schools and the CDC's new isolation guidelines.
Rushion McDonald's financial tips for the new year
Don't let your age be an excuse to not reach your financial goals for 2022. Award-winning producer Rushion McDonald joins Good Day with some advice about how to start the year off on the right foot financially.
Actors Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson on new series 'The Cleaning Lady'
'The Cleaning Lady' follows a doctor who comes to the U.S. in search of help for her ailing son, but then she witnesses a murder and is put in a heart-tugging moral situation. Actors Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson star on the FOX series and join Good Day to talk about the show before its premiere Monday night.
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Oliver is a sweet and gentle cat with the black and white markings of a classic tuxedo. He enjoys being pet and rolling. He'd do best in a home without kids or dogs but gets along great with other cats.
Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: