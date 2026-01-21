Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 21, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2026:

Aurora Theatre’s 30th anniversary continues with "The Play That Goes Wrong": The Play That Goes Wrong" premiered in London back in 2012 and transferred to the West End two years later, winning the Laurence Olivier Award as Best New Comedy. It opened on Broadway in 2017 and ran for nearly two years. Now, you can see it in Gwinnett County.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Find the latest entertainment roles, jobs and industry news from Tess Hammock in this week's casting call.

CDC Principal Director on the measles outbreak in South Carolina: The measles outbreak continues to spread, as dozens of new cases have been confirmed in South Carolina. Principal Director of the CDC Dr. Ralph Abraham joined us to give the latest numbers.

Good Day Atlanta "Guess Who" Week 2: The anchors of Good Day Atlanta channel their inner detective to guess who is behind the mask.

Donna Schiele of Classix 1029 gives winter weather organization tips: With inclement winter weather approaching, this segment combines quick home organization tips with a gentle mental health check-in. Viewers will learn simple ways to feel more prepared, calmer, and grounded when they’re stuck indoors — without pressure or overwhelm. Catch Donna weeknights from 7pm-10pm on Classix 1029.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a beagle named Branch.