Casting Call: Hairspray auditions, sports films, and paid Atlanta productions
ATLANTA - From a major stage production of Hairspray to film projects seeking real athletes and experienced bartenders, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features long-term theater work, paid on-camera roles, and a part-time job with Live Nation. There’s also a workshop for creatives looking to monetize their social media presence.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- Hairspray (stage production)Casting: Major roles and ensembleWho: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Production dates: Sept. 14, 2026 – Oct. 24, 2026Where: Lawrenceville Arts CenterPaidLearn more at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallHairsprayTo apply, email BrianBeegleCasting@gmail.com and LACHairspray2026@gmail.com with the subject YOUR NAME – HAIRSPRAYHeadshotResumeVocal and dance reelsEmail submissions:
- Casting: Major roles and ensemble
- Who: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Production dates: Sept. 14, 2026 – Oct. 24, 2026
- Where: Lawrenceville Arts Center
- Paid
- Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallHairspray
- To apply, email BrianBeegleCasting@gmail.com and LACHairspray2026@gmail.com with the subject YOUR NAME – HAIRSPRAYHeadshotResumeVocal and dance reelsEmail submissions:
- Headshot
- Resume
- Vocal and dance reels
- Email submissions:
- Untitled Soccer FilmCasting: Female experienced soccer playersWho: Ages 18–30, any ethnicityFilming: Jan. 26 in AtlantaPaidApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSoccer
- Casting: Female experienced soccer players
- Who: Ages 18–30, any ethnicity
- Filming: Jan. 26 in Atlanta
- Paid
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSoccer
- Unnamed ProjectCasting: Experienced football kickersWho: Caucasian males, ages 18–20s, height 5'7" and underFilming: Early February in AtlantaTo apply, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject KICKER with the following:Recent photoContact informationKicking experience
- Casting: Experienced football kickers
- Who: Caucasian males, ages 18–20s, height 5'7" and under
- Filming: Early February in Atlanta
- To apply, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject KICKER with the following:Recent photoContact informationKicking experience
- Recent photo
- Contact information
- Kicking experience
- Unnamed Project (Black Tie Scene)Casting: Actors with bartending experienceWho: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: Jan. 27 in AtlantaPaid
- Casting: Actors with bartending experience
- Who: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Filming: Jan. 27 in Atlanta
- Paid
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallBlackTie
💼 JOBS
- Production Assistant (Part-Time) — Live Nation Entertainment
- Organization: Live Nation Entertainment
- Duties:Run various errands associated with talent and show productionEnsure stage and backstage areas are clean and free of clutterAssist with stage production needs, including show passes and guest listsPerform opening, running, and closing duties per venue policyMore
- Run various errands associated with talent and show production
- Ensure stage and backstage areas are clean and free of clutter
- Assist with stage production needs, including show passes and guest lists
- Perform opening, running, and closing duties per venue policy
- More
- Qualifications:High school diploma or equivalentStrong attention to detail, quality, and accuracyExcellent communication and relationship-building skillsMore
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Strong attention to detail, quality, and accuracy
- Excellent communication and relationship-building skills
- More
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallLIVEPA
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
- Workshop: Influence Like an ActorWhat: Learn how to transform your social media presence from a hobby into a sustainable income stream, including monetization strategies, brand partnerships, and moreWhen: Sunday, Jan. 25, 12–3 p.m.Where: Drama Inc., 650 Hamilton Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312Learn more at https://www.dramainc.netRegister at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSocialMedia
- What: Learn how to transform your social media presence from a hobby into a sustainable income stream, including monetization strategies, brand partnerships, and more
- When: Sunday, Jan. 25, 12–3 p.m.
- Where: Drama Inc., 650 Hamilton Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
- Learn more at https://www.dramainc.net
- Register at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSocialMedia
🎭 Check back next week for more Casting Call with Tess Hammock.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 contributor Tess Hammock.