Casting Call: Hairspray auditions, sports films, and paid Atlanta productions

From a major stage production of Hairspray to film projects seeking real athletes and experienced bartenders, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features long-term theater work, paid on-camera roles, and a part-time job with Live Nation. There’s also a workshop for creatives looking to monetize their social media presence.

Hairspray (stage production)Casting: Major roles and ensembleWho: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Production dates: Sept. 14, 2026 – Oct. 24, 2026Where: Lawrenceville Arts CenterPaidLearn more at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallHairspray To apply, email BrianBeegleCasting@gmail.com and LACHairspray2026@gmail.com with the subject YOUR NAME – HAIRSPRAYHeadshotResumeVocal and dance reelsEmail submissions:

Untitled Soccer FilmCasting: Female experienced soccer playersWho: Ages 18–30, any ethnicityFilming: Jan. 26 in AtlantaPaidApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSoccer

Unnamed ProjectCasting: Experienced football kickersWho: Caucasian males, ages 18–20s, height 5'7" and underFilming: Early February in AtlantaTo apply, email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject KICKER with the following:Recent photoContact informationKicking experience

Unnamed Project (Black Tie Scene)Casting: Actors with bartending experienceWho: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: Jan. 27 in AtlantaPaid

