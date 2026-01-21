Aurora Theatre’s 30th anniversary is so right it’s 'wrong'

The Brief Aurora Theatre’s 30th anniversary season continues with "The Play That Goes Wrong," a hilarious comedy which was an audience favorite for the company back in 2023. The show follows a tragic night in the history of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, during which their production of a classic English murder mystery play completely falls apart. Fans voted the show as one of two being revived for the Lawrenceville theatre’s milestone anniversary season.



How do you celebrate the milestone 30th anniversary of one of Metro Atlanta’s top professional theatre companies?

Easy: you bring back its biggest selling comedy ever!

Aurora Theatre’s 30th anniversary continues with "The Play That Goes Wrong," the absolutely gut-busting comedy written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer. Good Day Atlanta covered the comedy’s previous run at Aurora Theatre back in 2023, during which time it was sending sold-out crowds into total hysterics. And those audiences are the reason the play is back for another run: fans voted the show as one of two being revived for the Lawrenceville theatre’s milestone anniversary.

So, what makes "The Play That Goes Wrong" so funny? Everything. The show follows a tragic night in the history of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, during which their production of a classic English murder mystery play completely falls apart…literally! We’re talking collapsing walls, buckling floors, actors forgetting lines; in other words, every theatre professional’s nightmare. "The Play That Goes Wrong" premiered in London back in 2012 and transferred to the West End two years later, winning the Laurence Olivier Award as Best New Comedy. It opened on Broadway in 2017 and ran for nearly two years.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" opens at Aurora Theatre on Thursday, January 22nd and is scheduled to run through February 15th on the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage. The show is directed by Heidi McKerley, and the cast includes Atlanta favorites Candy McLellan, Arianna Hardaway, Caleb Clark, Skyler Brown, Marcello Audino, Chris Hecke, Anthony Rodriguez, and Jeff McKerley.

For showtimes and ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Aurora Theatre, getting a behind-the-scenes look at this can’t-miss production!

