Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 21, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Pro bull riders return to Duluth for PBR Gwinnett Invitational

The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour returns to Duluth this weekend with the PBR Gwinnett Invitational at Gas South Arena.

Pro bull riders return to Duluth for PBR Gwinnett Invitational: After a crowd-less event in 2020 and no event at all last year, the world’s best bull riders are heading back to North Georgia for a weekend of bucking bovine action! The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour returns to Duluth this weekend with the PBR Gwinnett Invitational at Gas South Arena. The event features the top riders in the world taking on some very rowdy bulls on a dirt-covered arena floor; competitors will each ride one bull in the first two rounds, and then the 12 riders with the top combined scores will advance to the championship.  Good Day Atlanta last covered PBR in Duluth back in 2018 (click here to watch). In March of 2020, the event was held without fans due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which organizers say made it the first made-for-TV live sporting event held during the pandemic. PBR then took a one-year hiatus for the event before deciding to bring it back this year. Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 22nd and Round 2 starts at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 23rd, followed by the championship round also on Sunday. Tickets start at $22 (taxes and fees not included) We spent the morning at Gas South Arena in Duluth to get a preview of this year’s PBR Gwinnett Invitational, including information on additional safety measures for fans.

Burgers with Buck visits Atlanta's Wonderkid

At Wonderkid in Reynoldstown it always feels like the 1970s. And this good news is you don't have to go 'far out' to get some good vibes with a truly funky burger.

Burgers With Buck: If you haven’t driven by the old Atlanta Dairies property on Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown in a while, you are likely going to love what they’ve done with the place.  The live, work, play, mixed-use development has luxury apartments, a cool, live music venue, and retail shops and restaurants.  Among them, this week’s #BurgersWithBuck stop, Wonderkid.

One step inside Wonderkid, and you’ll get the 1970’s vibe. For more information about Wonderkid including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.wonderkidatl.com/.

Stars of 'CODA' talk about acclaimed new movie

In Apple's original film 'CODA,' a young girl who is the only hearing person in her deaf family tries her follow her dreams and her love of music. The film has gotten rave reviews and stars Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones join Good Day to talk about telling the story in the film.

Emilia Jones and Marlee Matlin talk new Apple TV film "CODA": As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music by wanting to go to Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. "CODA" is streaming on Apple TV now. Watch the trailer here.

Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark shares her quick and easy steak recipe

With how cold the weekend is going to be, you need a delicious meal in the comfort of your home. Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark has a new book filled with Southern recipes, and she joins Good Day to share a delicious meal at home.

Kelsey Barnard Clark demos steak recipe from new cookbook: A modern take on Southern cooking with 100+ accessible Southern recipes and hospitality tips. Kelsey Barnard Clark, 2016 Top Chef winner and Fan Favorite Cookbook--Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook is out now.   Kelsey will do a book signing at Eagle Eye Books in Decatur on Wed, Jan 26 @ 7 P.M. They'll host her for a Cookin' the Books event. Kelsey will demo a dish from her new cookbook, and be on-hand to sign books. This event is free to attend. For more information click here.

Colorful plants to avoid the winter blues

Even though it's cold outside, that doesn't mean your plants can't be colorful and vibrant. Pike Nurseries has a look at how plants can still thrive through this winter weather.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on colorful plants to avoid the Winter blues: Visit a Pike Nurseries near you for more tips. Click here to find the nearest location. 

Radio personality Veda Howard shares a weekend wisdom nugget

Radio personality Veda Howard joins Good Day to share a wisdom nugget on giving to get the weekend started on the right note.

Veda Howard's Wisdom Nuggets: Radio Personality from Praise 102.5 joins us with a lesson on the importance of giving.  For more information on Veda Howard click here.