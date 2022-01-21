Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 21, 2022

Pro bull riders return to Duluth for PBR Gwinnett Invitational: After a crowd-less event in 2020 and no event at all last year, the world’s best bull riders are heading back to North Georgia for a weekend of bucking bovine action! The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour returns to Duluth this weekend with the PBR Gwinnett Invitational at Gas South Arena. The event features the top riders in the world taking on some very rowdy bulls on a dirt-covered arena floor; competitors will each ride one bull in the first two rounds, and then the 12 riders with the top combined scores will advance to the championship. Good Day Atlanta last covered PBR in Duluth back in 2018 (click here to watch). In March of 2020, the event was held without fans due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which organizers say made it the first made-for-TV live sporting event held during the pandemic. PBR then took a one-year hiatus for the event before deciding to bring it back this year. Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 22nd and Round 2 starts at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 23rd, followed by the championship round also on Sunday. Tickets start at $22 (taxes and fees not included) We spent the morning at Gas South Arena in Duluth to get a preview of this year’s PBR Gwinnett Invitational, including information on additional safety measures for fans.

Burgers With Buck: If you haven’t driven by the old Atlanta Dairies property on Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown in a while, you are likely going to love what they’ve done with the place. The live, work, play, mixed-use development has luxury apartments, a cool, live music venue, and retail shops and restaurants. Among them, this week’s #BurgersWithBuck stop, Wonderkid.

One step inside Wonderkid, and you’ll get the 1970’s vibe. For more information about Wonderkid including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.wonderkidatl.com/ .

Emilia Jones and Marlee Matlin talk new Apple TV film "CODA": As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music by wanting to go to Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. "CODA" is streaming on Apple TV now. Watch the trailer here.

Kelsey Barnard Clark demos steak recipe from new cookbook: A modern take on Southern cooking with 100+ accessible Southern recipes and hospitality tips. Kelsey Barnard Clark, 2016 Top Chef winner and Fan Favorite Cookbook--Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook is out now. Kelsey will do a book signing at Eagle Eye Books in Decatur on Wed, Jan 26 @ 7 P.M. They'll host her for a Cookin' the Books event. Kelsey will demo a dish from her new cookbook, and be on-hand to sign books. This event is free to attend. For more information click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on colorful plants to avoid the Winter blues: Visit a Pike Nurseries near you for more tips. Click here to find the nearest location.

Advertisement

Veda Howard's Wisdom Nuggets: Radio Personality from Praise 102.5 joins us with a lesson on the importance of giving. For more information on Veda Howard click here.