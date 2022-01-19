Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 19, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Metro Atlanta climbing gym takes fitness to the 'next level'

The Atlanta and Kennesaw Stone Summit Climbing and Fitness gyms offer open climbing and climbing lessons along with fitness classes and cardio and strength equipment.

ATLANTA - Climbing toward new heights in 2022:

It’s been a busy month here at Good Day Atlanta, as we’ve explored new ways to stay active in 2022. And now that we’ve hiked through a nature preserve and descended in our scuba gear, we decided it was time to rise to a new level…literally.

The first Stone Summit location was opened back in 2010 by climbing coach Daniel Luke and avid climber Daron Pair, and last year the ownership team gained a third partner in Will Pair. The Atlanta and Kennesaw gyms offer open climbing and climbing lessons along with fitness classes and cardio and strength equipment, all of which are accessible to guests who purchase a day pass, punch card, or membership (Midtown is a "bouldering-only" location, which we featured back in 2018).

So, what if you’re new to climbing? Staffers say all first-time climbers are given a safety orientation upon arrival, and a variety of lessons are available to those interested in the sport. Belay lessons are $15 per climber and last an hour and a half, and help new climbers become self-sufficient in the gym; click here for more information.

We spent the morning at the Kennesaw gym, located at 2801 Georgia Busbee Parkway; for a look inside the facility, click the video player in this article! 

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner bringing poetry to Atlanta's City Winery

When he's not acting as one of the stars on FOX's 'The Resident,' Malcolm-Jamal Warner is a poet and musician. In celebration of MLK week, he will be the featured poet at a poetry slam at Atlanta's City Winery.

Atlanta Humane Society shares impact of the Betty White Challenge

The Betty White Challenge encouraged people to donate local shelters in honor of the star's 100th birthday. Christina Hill from the Atlanta Humane Society joined Good Day to talk about how the generosity from the challenge impacted them.

Ken Jeong talks new season of 'I Can See Your Voice'

FOX's 'I Can See Your Voice' is back with more reverse fake-outs and celebrity guests. Host Ken Jeong joins Good Day to preview more of the fun, which starts tonight.

Radio personality Mo Quick explains the metaverse and NFTs

Many are saying the metaverse's combination of virtual reality and a digital second life is the 'new age gold rush.' Radio personality Mo Quick breaks it all down on Good Day.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Hilary loves to be loved and gives the best kisses in return. She can follow a few commands, especially in return for a treat.