Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 19, 2022

It’s been a busy month here at Good Day Atlanta, as we’ve explored new ways to stay active in 2022. And now that we’ve hiked through a nature preserve and descended in our scuba gear, we decided it was time to rise to a new level…literally.

This morning, we "hung out" with the team from Stone Summit Climbing and Fitness, the renowned climbing gym with two locations in Atlanta (one along I-85 on Presidential Parkway and the other in Midtown actress from the Fox Theatre) and one in Kennesaw.

The first Stone Summit location was opened back in 2010 by climbing coach Daniel Luke and avid climber Daron Pair, and last year the ownership team gained a third partner in Will Pair. The Atlanta and Kennesaw gyms offer open climbing and climbing lessons along with fitness classes and cardio and strength equipment, all of which are accessible to guests who purchase a day pass, punch card, or membership (Midtown is a "bouldering-only" location, which we featured back in 2018).

So, what if you’re new to climbing? Staffers say all first-time climbers are given a safety orientation upon arrival, and a variety of lessons are available to those interested in the sport. Belay lessons are $15 per climber and last an hour and a half, and help new climbers become self-sufficient in the gym; click here for more information.

We spent the morning at the Kennesaw gym, located at 2801 Georgia Busbee Parkway; for a look inside the facility, click the video player in this article!

