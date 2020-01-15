Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 15, 2020

Montell Jordan hosts album release party at City Winery: Next month marks 25 years since a young singer named Montell Jordan officially arrived on the music scene, as his debut single “This Is How We Do it” hit the airwaves and began a steady climb to the Number One spot on the music charts. Now, the Metro Atlanta resident is back with a new album, which he’ll celebrate with a live show at one of the city’s top venues.

Montell Jordan’s Masterpeace album release party is happening Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. at City Winery Atlanta. The new album (along with its lead single, called “When I’m Around You,” featuring Lecrae) marks a return to R&B for the singer-songwriter, who moved from making popular music to ministry after releasing a string of hits through the late 1990s. Jordan currently serves as the executive pastor of music, marriage, and men’s ministry at Victory World Church in Norcross, and released a book with his wife Kristin in 2017, titled This is How We Do It! Making Your Marriage A Masterpeace.

Masterpeace was released on November 29th, and contains ten new R&B-flavored tracks (including one called “I’m All In” featuring his wife) which Jordan says comprise a soundtrack for married couples. He’ll perform some of those new songs at the City Winery show; doors open at 6:00 p.m., and tickets range from $50 to $65.

Before taking the stage at City Winery Atlanta, Montell Jordan stopped by the venue to chat with us on Good Day Atlanta.

Lecrae to perform during halftime at the Hawks game on MLK Day: He's a Grammy Award winning Hip Hop artist, best selling author and speaker about to hit the hardwood at the State Farm Arena. Lecrae will be performing during halftime and the postgame when the Atlanta Hawks face the raptors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He stops by Good day Atlanta to share is inspirational story and to preview the event.

"Troop Zero" cast members on Good Day Atlanta: "Troop Zero" is the story of a young Georgia Girl in the 1970's with dreams of contacting outer space, who brings together an unlikely troop of kids to enter a talent competition. The young stars of "Troop Zero" Mekenna Grace, Bella Higginbotham, Johanna Colon, and Kai True stop by Good Day Atlanta to preview the movie.

Cooks & Soldiers to celebrate Tamborrada 2020: Atlanta's Cooks & Soldiers restaurant takes its name from an annual festival in San Sebastian, Spain. Chef Matthew Ridway is here to fill us on this year's celebration and he is demonstrating how to make a Bikini sandwich, which is basically a fancy grilled cheese.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. For more information on the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Skype interview with radio personality Jarard J from Majic 107.5: Jarard J from Majic 107.5 weighs in on rapper Yung Joc driving a rideshare around Atlanta. Good Day Atlanta's Natalie Fultz interviews him via Skype regarding the story that is making a buzz.

