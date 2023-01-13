Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 13, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

At-home remedies for kids during the medicine shortage

Caring for sick children has become even more stressful for many parents due to shortages of Children's Tylenol and other medicines. Holistic medicine expert Dr. Taz Bhatia joins Alyse Eady with some advice for parents and at-home treatments during the shortage.

ATLANTA - Dr. Taz gives insight on the kid's medicine shortage and what parents need to know: With the triple-demic (COVID, RSV and flu) surging, kids medicine shelves are being wiped clean throughout Atlanta, but Dr Taz Bhatia does not recommend panic buying. Dr. Taz is dedicated to empowering women to radically transform their lives through personalized lifestyle, diet, exercise, self-care and relationship strategies to help them rediscover their own "superpowers."  As a proud member of the Southeast Board for UNICEF USA, she is committed to improving the health of children and families around the world. Keep up with Dr. Taz on Instagram @DrTazMd

Dialect coach Denise Woods talks helping the stars perfect their voices

Denise Woods has been the voice behind the voice of a stellar array of actors for the last few years and one of her newest projects was helping get 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' sounding like it should. She joined Alyse Eady to talk about voice training, the hardest dialect to master, and her long career in Hollywood.

Dialect coach Denise Woods talks working with some of Hollywood's biggest stars: Denise Woods is the dialect coach for Naomi Ackie, the lead actress playing Whitney Houston in the new biopic. Woods has worked with the likes of Halle Berry, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson and more! For over two decades, her clients have included Queen Latifah, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Jessica Chastain, Amber Heard, Anthony Mackie, Phylicia Rashad, Ellen Burstyn, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Soledad O’Brien, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Paul Rodriguez, David Alan Grier, Victoria Rowell, Kellan Lutz, Ray Liotta, Portia De Rossi, Rachel Weisz, Mekhi Phifer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jeffrey Wright and Mike Myers. She also has a podcast "Voices on the Yard." For more information on click here.

Checking in with Natalie McCann and Baby Palmer

Good Day's Natalie McCann and her husband welcomed their daughter Palmer in early December. She and little Palmer called in to the Good Day team to give them a full update on her maternity leave and what life is like with a new baby.

Sharon & Joanne get an update on Natalie, Brad and Baby Palmer: One-third of the 10 a.m. Good Day Atlanta crew is out on maternity leave after having her gorgeous baby girl Palmer. Sharon and Joanne check in on them to see how they're doing. Follow Natalie on Instagram to see updates on mom life. @NatalieFFox5

Lucky plants for Friday the 13th

It may be Friday the 13th but you don't have to be unlucky with your plants on this superstitious day. The experts at Pike Nurseries share a turtorial on creating good luck plants.

Pike Nurseries talks about Good Luck Plants: To find a Pike Nurseries near you click here.

Jekalyn Carr's three tips to keep you on track in 2023

With the new year comes resolutions to lose weight, create better relationships, or connect to a powerful and more spiritual you. Speaker, singer, and songwriter Jekalyn Carr joins Sharon Lawson with her three things you can do to keep on track.