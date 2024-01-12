Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 12, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

PushPush Arts unveils new College Park headquarters: A Metro Atlanta-based organization dedicated to helping artists grow and shine is celebrating a major milestone this weekend: the unveiling of its highly-anticipated new venue and headquarters. PushPush Arts — an "artist incubator" created in 1997 by Tim Habeger and Shelby Hofer — has a new 5,000-square-foot home on Harvard Avenue in College Park. The space includes a performance café, recording studio, studio spaces available for rent, and even an outdoor Art Walk, all of which are aimed at furthering the organization’s mission of being a creative hub for local artists. PushPush Arts partnered with real estate developer Good Places and College Park First United Methodist Church on the new headquarters, which takes over part of the church’s redeveloped 125-year-old campus. PushPush Arts essentially serves as a resource for up-and-coming artists, providing regular programs including workshops, residencies, and performance opportunities; organization leaders say the idea of PushPush Arts is to encourage artists and boost their creativity and exposure. They say the new College Park space — which is a decade in the making — will also serve as a gathering place for the community, with plans to host film screenings, theatrical productions, literary brunches, and more. PushPush Arts is now located at 1805 Harvard Avenue in College Park, and the community is invited to "drop-in" to celebrate the new space on Sunday, January 14th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. — click here for more information.

Alexis Clark gives real estate tips and offer First Time Homebuyer guidance: Offer insights and tips for individuals or families looking to purchase their first home in the New Year. Addressing common concerns and outlining the steps involved in the home buying process. Keep up with Alexis on social media @AlexisIsMyRealtor

Double Zero talks menu and new wine and cheese classes: Located in Emory Village and open for takeout and dine-in 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Whether you’re looking for a local pizza spot or want some other Italian favorites, you can get your fix! Get more information here.

Houseplants that thrive in low light: Low Light is generally the most difficult situation to grow plants in. It’s not impossible, you just need the right plants! Here are some plants that will be very happy in your low-light home. Find a Pike Nursery location nearest you here.

Griff talks the latest in sports news: Keep up with Griff on Get Up Mornings /w Erica Campbell on Praise 102. 5