PushPush Arts unveils new College Park headquarters

A metro Atlanta-based organization dedicated to helping artists grow and shine is celebrating a major milestone this weekend: the unveiling of its highly-anticipated new venue and headquarters.

PushPush Arts — an "artist incubator" created in 1997 by Tim Habeger and Shelby Hofer — has a new 5,000-square-foot home on Harvard Avenue in College Park. The space includes a performance café, recording studio, studio spaces available for rent, and even an outdoor Art Walk, all of which are aimed at furthering the organization’s mission of being a creative hub for local artists. PushPush Arts partnered with real estate developer Good Places and College Park First United Methodist Church on the new headquarters, which takes over part of the church’s redeveloped 125-year-old campus.

PushPush Arts essentially serves as a resource for up-and-coming artists, providing regular programs including workshops, residencies, and performance opportunities; organization leaders say the idea of PushPush Arts is to encourage artists and boost their creativity and exposure.

They say the new College Park space — which is a decade in the making — will also serve as a gathering place for the community, with plans to host film screenings, theatrical productions, literary brunches, and more.

PushPush Arts is now located at 1805 Harvard Avenue in College Park, and the community is invited to "drop-in" to celebrate the new space on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. — click here for more information.