River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:09 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 11, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Fun at the 2024 Atlanta Boat Show

The annual Atlanta Boat Show is always a highlight of the year at the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the venue's Hall C with hundreds of the newest boats and personal watercraft on the market.

Sailing into the new year at the Atlanta Boat Show: It's still the beginning of the year, but here at Good Day Atlanta, we're already dreaming about the dog days of summer. And there's no better place to visualize yourself having fun in the sun than at the 2024 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the first look inside the show, which runs through Sunday. The annual event is always a highlight of the year at the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the venue's Hall C with hundreds of the newest boats and personal watercraft on the market. Experts say it's a great place to "compare shop" -- in other words, checking out various boats side-by-side and speaking with dealers before making a final decision.

READ FULL STORY

So...what will the Good Day Atlanta team be sailing on this summer? Click the video player in this article to check out our picks!

Jasmine Guy dishes on big Emmy win

Actress Jasmine Guy can now add Emmy winner to her long list of accomplishments after her big win for 'The Chronicles of Jessica Wu.' She sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about winning on her first nomination.

Jasmine Guy talks career first Emmy win after first nomination: Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Guy said she felt "embraced" by the TV Academy after winning. Guy took home the prize for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for "Chronicles Of Jessica Wu." Click here for more information. 

Bonika Wilson on the 'Marriage Business'

Author Bonika Wilson says shifting how we view marriage could help couples rekindle their spark. She's covering the topic in her new book 'Marriage Business.' and joins Alyse Eady to share advice for couples.

Bonika Wilson, the accomplished author of the Amazon best-selling book, "Marriage Business: From Proposal to Prosperity, Building Your Dynasty the Fortune 500 Way.": Her book has been a phenomenal success, consistently holding the top position in three distinct categories since its publication – Christian Reading, Relationships, and Family Planning. Please see the Amazon link here.

Hungry Homegirl's top Atlanta events

From concerts and food festivals to giving back for MLK Day, there are so many exciting things to do this weekend in Atlanta. Tailor Payton, aka Hungry Homegirl, shares some of her favorite things going on in the area.

Hungry Homegirl Tailor P shares a list of things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Follow @HungryHomegirl on Instagram or subscribe via email to keep up to date with restaurant grand openings, what’s happening in Atlanta, highlights on black-owned businesses and so much more.

Atlanta man sings on 'We Are Family'

One hundred studio contestants were trying to figure out who Atlanta resident Caylin's celebrity relative was on FOX's new hit game show 'We Are Family.' He talked with Natalie McCann about the big reveal and his love for his family.

Contestant from Fox's "We Are Family" hosted by Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman: This music-centric competition showcases the non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. "We Are Family" features a studio audience entirely composed of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Featured celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.

How to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day

A hot drink on a cold day can be especially appealing, and nothing warms you up quite like a hot toddy. Food blogger Erica A. Thomas joins Joanne Feldman to celebrate the cold-weather favorite.

Erica Thomas talks National Hot Toddy Day: A hot drink always makes these cold days bearable. Today is National Hot Toddy Day. Some know hot toddy as a southern cough syrup, while others know this classic drink as hot whiskey in Ireland.