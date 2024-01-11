Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 11, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Sailing into the new year at the Atlanta Boat Show: It's still the beginning of the year, but here at Good Day Atlanta, we're already dreaming about the dog days of summer. And there's no better place to visualize yourself having fun in the sun than at the 2024 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the first look inside the show, which runs through Sunday. The annual event is always a highlight of the year at the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the venue's Hall C with hundreds of the newest boats and personal watercraft on the market. Experts say it's a great place to "compare shop" -- in other words, checking out various boats side-by-side and speaking with dealers before making a final decision.

READ FULL STORY

So...what will the Good Day Atlanta team be sailing on this summer? Click the video player in this article to check out our picks!

Jasmine Guy talks career first Emmy win after first nomination: Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Guy said she felt "embraced" by the TV Academy after winning. Guy took home the prize for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for "Chronicles Of Jessica Wu." Click here for more information.

Bonika Wilson, the accomplished author of the Amazon best-selling book, "Marriage Business: From Proposal to Prosperity, Building Your Dynasty the Fortune 500 Way.": Her book has been a phenomenal success, consistently holding the top position in three distinct categories since its publication – Christian Reading, Relationships, and Family Planning. Please see the Amazon link here.

Hungry Homegirl Tailor P shares a list of things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Follow @HungryHomegirl on Instagram or subscribe via email to keep up to date with restaurant grand openings, what’s happening in Atlanta, highlights on black-owned businesses and so much more.

Contestant from Fox's "We Are Family" hosted by Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman: This music-centric competition showcases the non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. "We Are Family" features a studio audience entirely composed of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Featured celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.

Erica Thomas talks National Hot Toddy Day: A hot drink always makes these cold days bearable. Today is National Hot Toddy Day. Some know hot toddy as a southern cough syrup, while others know this classic drink as hot whiskey in Ireland.