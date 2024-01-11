Expand / Collapse search
Sailing into the new year at the Atlanta Boat Show

Fun at the 2024 Atlanta Boat Show

The annual Atlanta Boat Show is always a highlight of the year at the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the venue's Hall C with hundreds of the newest boats and personal watercraft on the market.

ATLANTA - It's still the beginning of the year, but here at Good Day Atlanta, we're already dreaming about the dog days of summer. And there's no better place to visualize yourself having fun in the sun than at the 2024 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the first look inside the show, which runs through Sunday. The annual event is always a highlight of the year at the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the venue's Hall C with hundreds of the newest boats and personal watercraft on the market. Experts say it's a great place to "compare shop" -- in other words, checking out various boats side-by-side and speaking with dealers before making a final decision.

And while the gleaming new boats are the show's biggest draw, organizers say there are several other reasons to visit through the weekend. Scheduled events include educational sessions and seminars, the fan-favorite Let's Go Fishing area (with a 5,000-gallon tank stocked with bass), and Fred's Shed How-To Center, offering visitors advice and tips about boating. Special events include a Career Day on Friday for those interested in being part of the marine industry and Family Day on Sunday.

Hours for this year's Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, and children ages 12 and under are free -- click here for more information on attending the event.

So...what will the Good Day Atlanta team be sailing on this summer? Click the video player in this article to check out our picks!