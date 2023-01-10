Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 10, 2023

Filipino restaurant Estrellita shines with new "fast-fancy" menu:

Grant Park restaurant Estrellita is small. As in, 550 square feet. But the flavors inside? Well, those are anything but.

Hope Webb and Walter Cortado opened Estrellita in 2020 with a goal of being both a gathering place for the local Filipino community and also sharing Filipino cuisine with others. The duo says it was a challenge opening the restaurant during the pandemic, but that community support was immediate. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that local food critics immediately began naming Estrellita as one of the best in the city.

"We’re the only Filipino restaurant here in downtown Atlanta, and we do traditional Filipino food like what you would eat at our house," explained Cortado when we met him late last year, during our highlight of Cabbagetown’s Chomp and Stomp.

Starting today, Cortado and Webb say they’re transitioning to a "fast-fancy" concept, which features a more focused menu from which customers may order. The owners say the new menu will cut down on their cooking and prep time, which they hope results in a smoother experience in both the kitchen and the dining room. Included on the new menu are the restaurant’s beloved Lumpia (Filipino egg rolls) and fried chicken skins as appetizers, and entrées including Lechon Kawali (friend pork belly), pork BBQ skewers, and Kinilaw (which the owners call a Filipino ceviche).

Estrellita is located at 580 Woodward Avenue in Atlanta, and regular hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting the restaurant, click here.

Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley talk "Women Talking": Claire Foy is an award-winning actress, perhaps best known for her outstanding and nuanced performance as Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s flagship drama series, "The Crown". Foy garnered multiple nominations and wins, including two Emmy awards, a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for the role. Most recently, Claire starred opposite Paul Bettany in season 2 of the BBC/Amazon anthology series "A Very British Scandal," and opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Will Sharpe’s "The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain." Claire also starred in the English-language remake of the French thriller MY SON, alongside James McAvoy. Akin to the original, much of the film is largely improvised and was directed by Christian Carion. Women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults.

Dr. Bernice King sits on the Good Day Couch to talk upcoming events happening at The King Center: Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy lives on, especially in Atlanta. There are several events happening around the city to commemorate his life and legacy. Dr. King's daughter, Dr. Bernice King visits Good Day Atlanta to discuss the things coming up and more. For more information on upcoming events click here.