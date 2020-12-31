Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Jan. 1, 2021

Chef Jernard Wells demos collard greens and collard greens dip for New Year's: Award-winning TV host and celebrity chef Jernard Wells hosts "New Soul Kitchen Remix," launching Saturday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 p.m. on CLEO TV. His latest cookbook "Southern Modified" is available on Amazon. You can follow Chef Jernard on Instagram @ChefJernard.

Collard Greens ﻿

﻿Ingredients:

2 medium-size sweet onions, finely chopped

3/4 pound smoked ham hock or Turkey Wings,

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 (32-oz.) containers chicken broth

3 (1-lb.) packages fresh collard greens, washed and trimmed

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons salt

1 TLBS Red pepper flakes

1 TLBS Olive Oil

1. In a 10-qt. stockpot over medium Add onion, and sauté 8 minutes;

2. Add ham hock or smoked turkey and garlic, and sauté 1 minute.

3. Stir in broth and remaining ingredients

4. Then add Greens. Cook 1 hours or to desired degree of tenderness

Collard Green Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup of Parmesan cheese

2 Tablespoons Onion Powder

2 Tablespoons Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Haute Cuisine Lemon Pepper Ranch seasoning

1 Tablespoons Sea Salt

1 Tablespoon Black Pepper

1 package of Onion Soup mix

1 Tablespoons Sugar

2 Cups of freshly cooked Collard Greens drained and Chopped or Short cut 1-16oz can of Collard Greens drained

1. In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, spices, and chopped Collard Greens.

2. Sprinkle cheese over top

3. Place in oven for 10 minutes at 400 degrees until cheese is bubbly

4. Remove and Serve with Chips

Atlanta’s J.J. Hurt competing on "Worst Cooks in America":

JJ. Hurt is usually the loudest and wittiest person in every room except the kitchen, where he is an absolute disaster. A recent cancer survivor, Hurt has a new lease on life now that he’s feeling better. He is ready to take boot camp by storm and create some healthy delicious meals in his future.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Hurt is a graduate of North Clayton High School with a full-time career in tech support. Catch him on Worst Cooks in America this season. The season premiere is Sunday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. on Food Network. Click here for more information on the road.

Bestselling Author Niya Brown Matthews shares some of her insightful tips and nuggets for the new year:

With the new year comes new goals and resolutions for millions of Americans. Bestselling author and life coach Niya Brown Matthews shares a few of her "Golden Nuggets" on how to effectively go about setting those goals. Check out Niya's "Soulfood Sessions Planner" here. and follow her on Instagram @NiyaBrownMatthews.

1. Don't focus so much on whether they accomplish their new year's goals or resolutions, but instead embrace the mindset that if need be they can restart their goals at any time and not just in January. If that means starting a new goal in May or September they should feel empowered to do so.

2. Start a journal to write down their goals. Once they are written down they become visible and more real.

3. Set smaller goals at first that are more attainable and once those goals are reached they can set larger goals.

4. Be sure to celebrate those small goals and victories instead of thinking they can only celebrate the big goals

Pike Nurseries talks Lucky Houseplants for 2021:

We’re all looking forward to 2021 being happier and healthier, starting with resolutions at home.

According to tales and traditions, some houseplants have earned the reputation of attracting positive things like luck, prosperity, and good vibes. Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries shares a few indoor plants that are traditionally known to bring good luck, health, and more.