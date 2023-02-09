Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 9, 2023

Visiting Pielands on National Pizza Day: Atlanta restaurateur Billy Streck is a big fan of classic New York pizza and sub shops. You know, the kind of place where you can get a big, folded slice of pepperoni and cheese and a foot-long meatball sub filled with hearty marinara sauce. But flying back and forth to the Big Apple every time he had a craving wasn’t exactly convenient. So, Streck decided to create his own shop, right in the heart of one of Atlanta’s most popular neighborhoods. The result is Pielands Sub and Slice, located at 1021-1023 Virginia Avenue Northeast in Virginia-Highland. Open for lunch and dinner starting at 11:00 a.m. daily, Pielands has gained a loyal fanbase thanks to its menu of classic 16-inch round pies, square-pan pizzas, wings, salads, and subs. Among the pies on the menu are the Classic White (with mozzarella, ricotta, Pecorino Romano, parmigiano, and garlic butter sauce) and the Italian Stallion (with mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms). Of course, if you’ve ever been to any of Streck’s restaurants (including Standard Service in Gainesville and Hampton + Hudson in Inman Park, both Good Day favorites), you know atmosphere is an important element of the experience. At Pielands, the owner says the goal was to create a casual space that evokes the charm of those New York pizza shops; to that end, customers will find a jaw-dropping collection of pizza-themed stickers and vintage Ms. Pac-Man video game. Now, here’s the truth: we’ve been waiting for a chance to spend the morning with Billy Streck and the team at Pielands — and since today is National Pizza Day (in case you didn’t know…), it felt like the right time to pop in and grab a slice…or three. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a little taste of New York right here in Atlanta!

Ryan Cameron and Chef Erica Barrett Dough Boy Pizza: an innovative fast-casual pizza restaurant, created by Chef Erica Barrett announced today that they are opening their second location and first franchise --- with famed radio host, Ryan Cameron Cameron will be the company’s first official franchisee. The location is slated to open in Mid-January 2023 in The Gallery at South DeKalb at 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034. Dough Boy will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza, which will consist of thin crust pizzas with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce --- featuring both traditional toppings (such as pepperoni and sausage), and non-traditional toppings (short rib with caramelized onions and crawfish). Click here for more information.

Kevin Ross talks upcoming show with India Arie Feb.10 at Center Stage, plus new music: Songwriter, producer, singer, performer and creator of his own music label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG), Kevin Ross is the complete artist. He is rising to the forefront of the culture with #1 Billboard entries on the Adult R&B Chart, countless sold-out shows, and more than 100 million streams across platforms. Along the way, he has picked up nominations at the Soul Train Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards. Credits / collaborations include artists such as Ty Dolla Sign, Kevin Hart, Ne-Yo, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, T.I., Tank, Lecrae, and Toni Braxton to name a few.

Stephanie Naman talks upcoming Super Bowl ads: As Luckie’s senior vice president and executive creative director, Stephanie Naman can provide an insider’s view on the ads to advance the big game or as a post-game assessment. As many people (43%) watch the game for the commercials as for the game itself (57%) according to 2021 data from The Marketing Arm. A few things we know about the ads so far, as most campaign specifics start to emerge later in January.

Award winning, multi-platinum artist K. Michelle talks new music and tour: K Michelle declares herself the problem with the announcement of the highly anticipated "I'm The Problem Tour". After a brief "hiatus" from the mainstream industry, K Michelle is excited to hit the road again ahead of the release of her long awaited "I'M THE PROBLEM" album. Kicking off February 23rd in Washington, DC, at the legendary Howard Theatre. K Michelle is joined by R&B sensation J Howell on the North American trek that culminates in Atlanta, GA, on April 8th. The Atlanta show is sold out, with more dates to be added soon. As a special treat and for the first time, K Michelle will perform songs off her brand new country album. K Michelle is joined by R&B sensation J Howell on the North American trek that culminates in Atlanta, GA, on April 8th. The Atlanta show is sold out, with more dates to be added soon.

Jamie Parrish gives us a quick and easy recipe: Jamie is the editor and Chief of Raised Southern Magazine For more information click here.