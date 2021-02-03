Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 3, 2021

Technology a key ingredient in this year’s Girl Scout Cookie campaign:

Sheridan Stevens may only be 16 years old, but the high school sophomore is also an entrepreneur entering her busiest season of the year.

"I have emails and calls coming through around early January when everyone knows it’s cookie season," says the Capstone Academy student.

Like so many Girl Scouts across the country, Stevens has begun selling Girl Scout cookies for the season — but in a socially-distanced era, the social act of selling looks a little bit different.

"We’re relying much more on an online sale," says Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta CEO Amy Dosik. "Both to keep our customers safe, as well as to give our girls a 21st Century entrepreneurial experience."

Technology will be a main ingredient in this year’s cookie campaign, with online ordering taking place at showmethecookies.com, which connects customers to a local Girl Scout Troop in order to buy cookies and have them shipped straight to homes.

Advertisement

Dosik says the Girl Scouts are also partnering with food delivery service Grubhub for home delivery service: "Beginning Valentine’s Day weekend, you can order cookies on the Grubhub app, a Girl Scout troop will pack the cookies, deliver them to your Grubhub driver, and they’ll arrive at your door."

For Stevens — a Girl Scout for eight years — the innovations in technology are an exciting way to continue a business she says serves her as much as it does her customers.

"I’ve learned so much from cookie sales. If it weren’t for cookie sales, I probably wouldn’t be such an extrovert or as good with adults as I am," she says.

And what isn’t changing this year? The flavors. Which means whether you’re craving Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, or Lemon-Ups, the cookies are just a click away.

Dr. Tom LaGree gives tips for National Children's Dental Health Month

Dentists say they have seen an increase in cavities since the pandemic. February is National Children's Dental Health Month and Dr. Tom LaGree of Toothtown Dentistry has tips for parents and children on how to keep their teeth strong and healthy.

AMB Sports & Entertainment CEO Steve Cannon will be given the 10th Annual USAA Salute To Service Award: I

The award is an NFL honor off the football field meant to highlight those who go above and beyond supporting America's military community. Cannon joins us live to talk about this amazing award. For more information on Steve Cannon click here.

Radio Personality Erin Rae joins us from Hot 107.9 to talk about the latest celebrity news. For more on Erin Rae follow her on Instagram @iamerinrae .