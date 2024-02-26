Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 26, 2024

Here are the guests and segments featured on Good Day on Monday.

Kidsignments founder celebrates 30 years of savings:

We were there to celebrate its 20th anniversary. And its 25th anniversary. And now that Gwinnett County’s Kidsignments is turning the big 3-0 … well, we couldn’t miss this celebration, could we?

This morning, we spent another morning with our great friend Jeri Lynn Cunningham and her enthusiastic army of volunteers, as the Spring 2024 Kidsignments Sale officially welcomed in shoppers.

What’s Kidsignments, you ask? Clearly, you haven’t been watching Good Day Atlanta, considering we cover the event twice a year! The semi-annual consignment sale features thousands of sellers and is dedicated to items for kids: clothing, accessories, toys, books, games, room decor, and more.

"I had a 2 year old in Atlanta – with no family here," says Jeri Lynn about why she created the children’s consignment sale out of her garage three decades ago. "It was just me, no hand-me-downs."

That first sale — with two dozen consigners — has grown into one of the largest of its kind in the nation, and folks line up for hours before the doors open to get inside and score some major deals. The six-day event takes over two large buildings at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, with one building mainly devoted to clothing and the other packed with large toys.

This year’s Kidsignments Spring Sale is open daily through Saturday; hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information on the event — and to see the discounts that happen toward the end of the week — click here!

Dr. Neil Winawer talks drug overdoses: Studies show close to half of all adults in the U.S. know at least one person who have died from a drug overdose. These are the findings from a survey of over 2,000 adults performed by the non-profit research organization called RAND and published by the American Journal of Public Health.

Mosi Secret, the podcast host of "Radical," which follows the gripping tale of Imam Jamil Abdullah al-Amin: Formerly H. Rap Brown, al-Amin, a Black Power activist and honorary officer in the Black Panther party, was caught up in a murder case that echoes through history and into today. After a deadly firefight in March 2000, al-Amin flees to rural Alabama, triggering a manhunt, and a trial amid post-9/11 anti-Muslim fervor. He was sentenced to life in prison. While he suffers in solitary confinement, al-Amin’s influence grows among Muslim inmates, all while his family uncovers evidence challenging his conviction. By 2020, a glimmer of hope emerges as a "conviction integrity unit" begins to reexamine the case. This odyssey spans the Jim Crow South, the civil rights Movement, the war on drugs, and post-9/11 America, unraveling a story that transcends a murder trial to explore the impact on a community of Black Muslims in the South.

Mario Van Peebles and Mandala Van Peebles talks about their upcoming film "Outlaw Posse": "Outlaw Posse" is a gripping western that boasts a star-studded cast including Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric the Entertainer, DC Young Fly, Edward James Olmos, Neal McDonough, Cam Gigandet and more. Set in 1908, Chief (Mario Van Peebles) returns from years of hiding in Mexico to claim stolen gold hidden in the hills of Montana but is chased by Angel (William Mapother), whose desire for the gold leaves a trail of dead bodies. "Outlaw Posse" premieres this Friday. Watch the trailer here.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Over the weekend the four-part documentary "Where is Wendy" aired on Lifetime. Fans reacted all over social media concerned about the former talk show host's health. Kierra M has the latest. Keep up with her on social media @KierraM