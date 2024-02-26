Kidsignments founder celebrates 30 years of savings

We were there to celebrate its 20th anniversary. And its 25th anniversary. And now that Gwinnett County’s Kidsignments is turning the big 3-0 … well, we couldn’t miss this celebration, could we?

This morning, we spent another morning with our great friend Jeri Lynn Cunningham and her enthusiastic army of volunteers, as the Spring 2024 Kidsignments Sale officially welcomed in shoppers.

What’s Kidsignments, you ask? Clearly, you haven’t been watching Good Day Atlanta, considering we cover the event twice a year! The semi-annual consignment sale features thousands of sellers and is dedicated to items for kids: clothing, accessories, toys, books, games, room decor, and more.

"I had a 2 year old in Atlanta – with no family here," says Jeri Lynn about why she created the children’s consignment sale out of her garage three decades ago. "It was just me, no hand-me-downs."

That first sale — with two dozen consigners — has grown into one of the largest of its kind in the nation, and folks line up for hours before the doors open to get inside and score some major deals. The six-day event takes over two large buildings at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, with one building mainly devoted to clothing and the other packed with large toys.

This year’s Kidsignments Spring Sale is open daily through Saturday; hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information on the event — and to see the discounts that happen toward the end of the week — click here!