Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 23, 2024

Fans flock to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Spring NASCAR Weekend: It’s only been one short year since Joey Logano raced to victory in the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 — but fans heading back to Atlanta Motor Speedway will already notice some big changes when arriving for this year’s race.

Just in time for Spring NASCAR Weekend, Atlanta Motor Speedway is unveiling a trio of new entryways, located at the Johnson, Champions, and Earnhardt grandstands. Aside from giving the Hampton track a fresh look, executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison says the new gatehouses will get fans into the speedway faster — easing the traffic outside so that fans can focus on the race happening inside! Design-wise, Hutchison says the new gatehouses have a "modern rustic" aesthetic, similar to that which features in the popular Bootlegger’s Bar area.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America CEO Jim Clark discusses the organization's goals and impact: Jim Clark shares highlights and opportunities for the two local organizations – Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. The Club personally invited Alyse Eady to join the 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Class on May 16 in Atlanta.

"Love and Marriage: Huntsville" stars LaTisha and Marsau Scott bring the Blaque Business Expo to Atlanta: The Blaque Business Expo is more than just an event; it's a movement dedicated to bridging the gap between business professionals and the wealth of knowledge and resources available to them. With a focus on key areas such as finance, marketing, real estate, and legal, the expo aims to provide valuable insights, education, and unparalleled networking opportunities. This day-long expo, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, is designed to empower attendees with the tools, strategies, and connections necessary to thrive in their respective fields.

The Makeup Show will be Atlanta on Feb. 24 and 25: The event is a celebration of makeup and skin care with a focus on education and community. Lots of celebrity makeup artists, influencers, and many others will be coming together to see and learn about new trends and new products. Get your tickets here.

Pike Nurseries gives viewers a pruning guide: To find a Pike Nursery near you click here.

Neiko Flowers gives three ways to show your gratitude and a way you can give someone you appreciate their flowers: Keep up with Neiko on Praise 102.5 Atlanta's Inspiration Station. Follow him on social @sireneiko