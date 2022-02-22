Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 23, 2022

Local musicians stage show at Historic Canton Theatre:

When a trio of local singer-songwriters takes the stage at the Historic Canton Theatre this Saturday night, they’ll be extending a legacy of entertainment stretching back more than a hundred years.

Musicians Cody Bolden, Jonathan Peyton, and Greg Shaddix will perform at the Historic Canton Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 26, presenting an evening of live music in downtown Canton; the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and each artist is planning an hour-long set of original music. The artists say their goal for the show is to help re-introduce live music to Canton and to support businesses in the downtown area which — like so many others around the world — have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.

The venue itself has welcomed visitors since the early 1900s when it screened silent movies for local audiences. It changed names a few times before becoming the sleek and stylish art deco movie palace known as the Canton Theatre in 1940. After falling into disrepair for a while, the theater was restored and reopened in 2000 and has since served as a venue for concerts, theatrical productions, and other forms of live entertainment.

Of course, we here at Good Day Atlanta are big fans of learning about local history and enjoying live music, so we couldn't wait to hear more about the one-night-only performance from Cody Bolden, Jonathan Peyton, and Greg Shaddix.

