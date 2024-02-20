Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 20, 2024

Here are the guests and segement's featured on Good Day Atlanta for Tuesday.

Dine Like a Local is back for a second year:

What’s the surest way to find a city’s best restaurants? Ask a local for a recommendation, of course. And right now in Sandy Springs, getting that "insider info" is easier than ever, thanks to a culinary program that puts two dozen restaurants in the spotlight.

Dine Like a Local is back for a second year, featuring 24 Sandy Springs favorites and a mobile passport program that earns diners points during their own food-centered journey! Here’s how it works: folks can sign up online (by clicking here) for the passport, which is free and delivered via text and email. Once you get that text and email, you click on the link, and it opens the passport – which is essentially a listing of all the participating restaurants. When you visit those restaurants, you "check in" via the passport, earning a hundred points per visit and chances to win special prizes.

And as any local can tell you, Sandy Springs has an exciting and eclectic food scene. Participating restaurants include several Good Day Atlanta favorites, including Chef Rob’s Caribbean Café (featuring Caribbean favorites including braised beef oxtails and jerk chicken), il Giallo Osteria & Bar (Italian cuisine including grilled octopus and duck and fontina-filled agnolotti), and McDaniel’s QN2 (good, old-fashioned barbecue, of course!).

Dine Like a Local — which is a program of Visit Sandy Springs — runs through March 31; for a list of participating restaurants and to learn more about the passport and giveaways, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Sandy Springs, earning points during our own culinary adventure!

Emory University talks about combating toxic perfectionism and addressing student mental health: Moments of challenge and self-doubt are an inevitable part of life, but the lessons these times teach can steer us onto a path of exciting possibilities. In Emory University's new campaign, you'll hear from faculty, staff, and alumni who learned to reframe life's unexpected detours and embrace the positive and fulfilling changes these obstacles created. For more information click here.

Pastry chef Nickey Boyd competes on "Spring Baking Championship": The series format includes two rounds in each episode. The first round is the "PreHeat" where the contestants must bake something centered around a specific theme. The winner of the first round gets an advantage going into the next round. The second round is the "Main Heat" where the contestants create a larger confection that often follows in the same vein as the pre-heat theme. Partway through the main heat, a twist is revealed that the bakers must incorporate into their final product. The winner of the "Main Heat" advances to the next episode, while the baker with the worst dish is eliminated. The three bakers remaining will compete in the final "Main Heat" challenge. Catch the show Monday at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

Suiting up for prom with Atlanta's SuitShop: SuitShop has a newly-opened local showroom located at 1115 Howell Mill Rd Suite P115, and they are ready for prom season with their beloved Prom Page. This easy-to-use website helps teens get virtually fitted and includes style trends, color swatches, ideas to match your date, an accurate Fit Finder and size charts to ensure sizing is spot on, and stylists available via chat, email, or phone. We’d be happy to assist in providing all the samples along with scouting teen models and an on-air style expert! For more information, click here.