Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 2, 2023

Tellus Science Museum cracks open "NOAA’s Ark":

Today, groundhogs across the country will get plenty of credit for predicting the weather. And while we’re not trying to take anything away from meteorology’s favorite rodent, we thought it might be a good time to learn more about the actual scientists studying key environmental issues.

This morning, we took a trip up to Cartersville’s Tellus Science Museum to check out "Treasures of NOAA’s Ark," a new exhibit that highlights the history and impact of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. You’ve no doubt heard about NOAA (as in NOAA weather radios), but the exhibit takes a deep dive into the federal agency, shedding light on its creation and current mission to "enrich life through science." One of the most direct impacts on daily life? One of NOAA’s line offices is the National Weather Service, which issues the severe weather warnings you see here on FOX 5.

Included in the exhibit — located in the exhibit space known as The Vault — are historic maps, weather charts, and scientific instruments, telling the story of how agencies dating back as far as 1807 paved the way for the NOAA that exists today.

Treasures of NOAA's Ark will remain on display at the Tellus Science Museum through Oct. 29; the museum is located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

