Wind Advisory
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 2, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Yonah the Groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park's groundhog saw his shadow, predicting more cold weather in the future.

ATLANTA - Yonah the Groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter: 

Punxsutawney Phil had his say — but here at Good Day Atlanta, we like to get a second opinion.  And thankfully, we know just where to go when it comes to weather-forecasting groundhogs.

This morning, 4-year-old groundhog Yonah at Cleveland’s North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park saw his shadow, thus predicting six more weeks of winter. Although Yonah is a full-time resident of the park, groundhogs are native to parts of North America, including here in Georgia; according to park staffers, the rodents are true hibernators, sleeping throughout the winter and waking up with a big appetite for vegetables like corn.

"Rodents’ teeth never stop growing," says Rachel Heck. "So, they have to chew on the harder things, like harder vegetables are good for them to keep [teeth] filed down. And groundhogs are also called woodchucks because they chew on the wood, and that helps them keep their teeth filed down, too."

Park staffers say it’s an exciting time at the facility with several opportunities for visitors to see its dozens of species of animals.  Along with in-person and virtual offerings from the Wildlife Park, there’s now a drive-through Safari Park, allowing families to see animals from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle. 

For more information on opportunities to visit North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park either in-person or virtually, follow the links below.  And to see our virtual visit with Yonah, click the video player in this article!  

For hours and ticket information, click here.

For information on the Safari Park, click here.

For information on animal experiences, click here.

Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland on his new food competition show

In the new show, three all-star celebrity chefs will compete by reimagining the fast food favorites of their famous guests.

Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland joins us to talk about "Fast Foodies":  

In "Fast Foodies"  three all-star, celebrity chefs compete by reimagining the fast-food favorites of their famous guests. For more information about "Fast Foodies" on TruTv click here. 

Nealy Fischer shows how to make a guacamole board

Chef and cookbook author Nealy Fischer has a Super Bowl party idea that's bound to be a hit with the whole family

Nealy Fischer demos a guacamole recipe for the Super Bowl:

Many folks may have decided to start eating healthier. Chef Nealy, also known as the flexible chef, has many recipes that can help you stick to your better habits. She showed us how to make a self-serve Guacamole dish for your Super Bowl snack needs. You can follow Chef Nealy on Instagram @theflexiblechef and check out her website here.

Christal Jordan on interviewing Wendy Williams

The talk show queen has always interviewed your favorite celebrities, but this time she was on the other side of the mic with her interview with Jordan.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us with more on her recent interview with Wendy Williams. For more information click follow Christal Jordan on Instagram @enchantedpr or follow Rolling Out Magazine here.