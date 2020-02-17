Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: February 17, 2020

Splatter Room: Splatter Room lets artists create "mess-terpieces!" The Good Day feature team spent the morning inside Binders Art Supplies & Frames at Ponce City Market, making a big mess at The Binders Splatter Room! And yes, The Splatter Room (sponsored by Liquitex) is exactly what you think it is. With a one-hour reservation for $35, amateur artists can release their pent up creativity by splattering a canvas with as much paint as they want. Everything is included; Binders provides the paint, brushes, paint guns, canvas, and protective gear. The only thing the artist needs to bring is the creativity! The Binders Splatter Room is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. The $35 reservation covers one hour, but an extra 30 minutes can be purchased for $17.50, and an addition canvas is available for $12. Finished works of art may be picked up at Binders Art Supplies & Frames within seven days.

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol: Chef Juan Hormiga visited Good Day Atlanta to share a Tortilla Espanola de Verduras recipe. Buena Vida Tapas & Sol has a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian options. They also welcome dogs, (well behaved and leashed) on their patio when open. The restaurant is located in Old Fourth Ward, in the base of the North and Line Apartment building at 385 N. Angier Ave NE, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30308. For menu information click here. For the Tortilla Espanola de Verduras recipe look below.

Tortilla Espanola de Verduras Recipe:

5 each Yukon gold potatoes

1 each White onion

1 each Red bell pepper

1 each Green bell pepper

½ oz Fresh parsley

1 oz fresh baby kale

2 quarts Olive oil

9 each Fresh eggs

Salt to taste

Instructions :

Peel and cut the potatoes and onions into thin slices. In a pot, place the potatoes and onion together with the olive oil and cook them over medium-low heat until the potato is fully cooked. Cover the potatoes entirely in oil. Cover the potatoes entirely in oil. After the potatoes are cooked, you must drain the oil. Cut the peppers in medium size dice, you can also use any vegetable that you have at home if you want to add more vegetables. In a bowl, add the eggs together with the potato and all the vegetables, mix them very well and add salt to taste. Preheat a nonstick skillet of about 15 inches with a good amount of oil. When the pan is heated, pour the entire mixture and stir it quickly, then lower the temperature at minimum and cover it for approximately for 20 minutes. You can also finish it in the oven preheated to 350 F* and cook it for 15 min if you choose to bake it. Remove from the stovetop or the oven and serve immediately.

Loria Crews: Loria Crews, a Visual Arts teacher at Brookwood High School, was named a Beacon of Light, Unsung Hero Award winner for her work with her students who have created art for human trafficking awareness. Her students also volunteer in the fight to end childhood cancer. Also, Art students create handmade ceramic bowls with donated material and serve homemade soup in order to bring awareness to end hunger by selling art with community fellowship.”