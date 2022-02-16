Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 16, 2022

Couple brings Japanese layered cakes to Ponce City Market:

To watch Sujith Ratnayake cut into one of his cakes is to watch a master exercise incredible control and precision. And it makes sense; his creations aren’t just any old cakes. They’re mille crêpe cakes, and they’re the end result of painstaking work.

"For me, about three hours," answers Ratnayake when asked how long it takes to make one of his cakes.

Ratnayake and his wife Schanita are the owners of Cake Culture, a pop-up shop that just opened inside Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. Right now, the menu features three different flavors of mille crêpe cakes, which are built by carefully layering 20 paper-thin crêpes with pastry cream.

"One is our Classic, which gives you a hint of kirsch, which is a soft cherry liqueur and almond essence," explains Schanita Ratnayake. "Our Matcha Green Tea…has green tea infused within the pastry cream itself; and then the Strawberry, which gives you chunks of strawberry as well as the pastry cream."

Although crêpes originated in France, Ratnayake says his kind of mille crêpe cake was pioneered in Japan, which is where the Sri Lanka native learned to make them.

"From Sri Lanka, I moved to Japan," he says. "I started baking in Japan like this."

Sujith and Schanita also met in Japan, got married, and eventually baked up a plan to bring the delicate, decadent desserts to Atlanta.

"To the American eye … a number of people don't really know what to think of it. But once they get a taste they're like, 'Oh, wow. This is amazing.'"

Ponce City Market is located at 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward; current hours for Cake Culture are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the business, click here.

Avery Konrad starring in Epix's new sci-fi drama "FROM":

The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Konrad shines as Sara Myers, a true wildcard among the town’s residents: some think her mind was simply fractured by the residents of the town; others wonder if, in her madness, Sara is closer to the secrets of this place than anyone else. "FROM" premieres on Feb. 20. Watch the trailer here.

Actor Ben Giroux voices the lead character in "Big Nate": The show, based on the books of the same name, follows 11-year-old Nate Wright, a rebellious sixth-grader with a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the cartoons he creates. Big Nate premieres on Feb. 17 on Paramount+. You can watch the exclusive first look here.

HeadKrack of Hot 107.9's "The Morning Hustle" talks the latest entertainment news: VERZUZ took over social media once again last night. This time with an R&B flair. Grammy-nominated artists Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton took center stage. HeadKrack talks about how the night went, plus he tells us how the Super Bowl halftime show affected the performers. Keep up with Headkrack on social media @Headkrack

