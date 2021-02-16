Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 16, 2021

Atlanta bartender creates at-home cocktail kits: Last year, after nearly a decade as one of metro Atlanta’s go-to bartenders and cocktail creators, Mercedes O’Brien found herself in the same situation as the rest of the world: stuck at home.

"The bar is where I lived and where I grew, and with everything shuttering its doors ... I got kind of depressed," says O’Brien. "I just wanted to get back to my roots and decided that those people that I missed connecting with and making drinks for, they wanted something more than just a G & T at home."

And thus, a new concoction was born. O’Brien created SippN at Home, a business specializing in at-home cocktail kits and virtual classes. The bartender says she knew that people missed enjoying mixed drinks, but that many were afraid to attempt crafting them at home.

"There's an intimidation factor, where they look at a recipe card and they're like, 'Oh, well, I'm not going to make that.' [But] if you get it in a kit, where most of the heavy lifting is already done and all you have to do is juice a piece of fruit, you have a full-fledged cocktail at your disposal," O’Brien says.

Cocktail kit menus are posted on Instagram on Tuesdays, and kits are delivered (within a five-mile radius) on Fridays. Those who live outside the delivery area may pick the kits up on Saturdays. O’Brien says she’s busy creating a new website, which will launch soon, and expanded shipping will also be implemented. The kits come with all the ingredients except for the spirits, and step-by-step instructions are also provided.

Right now, O’Brien says those interested in booking a virtual class or ordering a kit can send an e-mail to sippnathome@gmail.com or can check out her Instagram for more information.

Ghost Brothers search for the world’s scariest videos: They’re the scariest images ever caught on camera — from spirits haunting security footage to UFOs zipping by in the sky. And now, four guys who know a thing or two about the paranormal will compete weekly to find the video most likely to have you sleeping with the lights on!

"Fright Club" is a new streaming series from discovery+ featuring Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey, and Juwan Mass — known collectively as the Ghost Brothers — and Jack Osbourne in a weekly quest to find the scariest footage in the world.

The concept is simple: each week, the guys present the creepiest videos they can find, and then vote on which one should be named the "Nightmare Clip." And while the show itself may be easy to explain, the videos themselves will leave you asking plenty of questions.

"You’ve got to have those that make you think," says Mass. "I’m scared of dolls, so if it’s dolls, that freaks me out. If it’s a video where you’ve got kids, I’m pretty sure Dalen would be terrified. Demonic things? Marcus is going to be like, ‘Yo, I’m out!’"

The series’ first three episodes began streaming on Feb. 9, and new episodes hit discovery+ each Tuesday.

"Judas & The Black Messiah" is out on HBOMax and the movie is already getting an Oscar buzz: Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady sits down with actor Daniel Kaluuya about the biographical film. For more information click here.

"Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play" makes its television debut: Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson sits down with two of the play's stars David and Tamela Mann for a preview of what to expect. For more information on "Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play" click here.