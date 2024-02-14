Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 14, 2024

Date night Wednesdays with High Tea at Ginger Yums Sip Shop:

Every Wednesday this month, Good Day Atlanta is in search of the best "date night" options in town. And since today happens to be the most romantic day of the year, we decided to check out a place owned by a husband and wife who really know how to "spice up" the lives of their customers!

We’re talking about the brand-new Ginger Yums Sip Shop in Johns Creek, where founders Angela Avery and Dr. Karl Walbrook share their love of sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Ginger Yums Sip Shop may be new, but its owners are already well known in the community, having opened The Ginger Room in Alpharetta back in 2021 (you may remember our delicious visit there) and selling their Ginger Yums line of all-natural ginger juices at local farmer’s markets since 2018. The Ginger Room has become quite famous for its high tea experience, something also offered at the new Johns Creek shop — the owners say right now, they’ve got more than 20 blends of tea available at Ginger Yums Sip Shop.

Along with the tea and the many flavors of Ginger Yums (including pineapple, mint, lemongrass, and sugar-free options), customers can also grab a charcuterie board or snack; Ginger Yums Sip Shop has partnered with several local vendors to carry various treats, including donuts and brownies.

Ginger Yums Sip Shop is located at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road, Unit 670, in Johns Creek — for more information, click here. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the shop, learning why a high tea experience might be the performance option for your next romantic outing!

Tess Hammock has the latest casting calls: Several casting calls are happening around the state including Netflix's "Cobra Kai," "SNL 75," and "Divorce Court." Check out Tess Hammock on Instagram @TessHammockCastingCall

WE TV'S "Bold & Bougie" cast members Princess Banton-Lofters and Malyasia Pargo: The women of "Bold & Bougie" have spent their entire lives being cheerleaders for others. Now, it’s their turn to be the center of attention as they support each other and form an unbreakable sisterhood. In each hour-long episode, witness the growing pains that come from love, loss, and hangovers - because they still know how to have a good time. As they celebrate milestones, the women showcase their vibrant personalities and zest for life. However, this sisterhood isn’t without its challenges. The season premieres on Thursday, Feb. 15. Watch the trailer here.

FBI Atlanta warning residents of an expected surge of romance and confidence scams around Valentine’s Day: In a confidence/romance scam, victims are lured into thinking they are in a relationship with a friend or romantic partner, then are tricked into sending money, financial information, or personal information to the criminal. They may also be deceived into laundering money. Romance scammers follow a well-rehearsed script that has worked before, and often view this scam as a full-time job. Special agents have noted they may wait for months developing the relationship before asking for anything of value.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Beyonce's new country music is causing confusion with radio stations, and could there be a collaboration in the works with Taylor Swift? Niecey Shaw has the details. Keep up with her on Classix 102.9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.