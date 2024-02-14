Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 14, 2024

Date night at Ginger Yums Sip Shop

Every Wednesday this month, Good Day Atlanta is in search of the best ''date night'' options in town. And since today is Valentine's Day, we decided to check out a place owned by a husband and wife who really know how to ''spice up'' the lives of their customers!

ATLANTA - Date night Wednesdays with High Tea at Ginger Yums Sip Shop:

We’re talking about the brand-new Ginger Yums Sip Shop in Johns Creek, where founders Angela Avery and Dr. Karl Walbrook share their love of sugar, spice, and everything nice. 

Ginger Yums Sip Shop may be new, but its owners are already well known in the community, having opened The Ginger Room in Alpharetta back in 2021 (you may remember our delicious visit there) and selling their Ginger Yums line of all-natural ginger juices at local farmer’s markets since 2018. The Ginger Room has become quite famous for its high tea experience, something also offered at the new Johns Creek shop — the owners say right now, they’ve got more than 20 blends of tea available at Ginger Yums Sip Shop.

Along with the tea and the many flavors of Ginger Yums (including pineapple, mint, lemongrass, and sugar-free options), customers can also grab a charcuterie board or snack; Ginger Yums Sip Shop has partnered with several local vendors to carry various treats, including donuts and brownies. 

Ginger Yums Sip Shop is located at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road, Unit 670, in Johns Creek — for more information, click here. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the shop, learning why a high tea experience might be the performance option for your next romantic outing!

Casting Call for Feb. 14, 2024

From 'Divorce Court' to 'Cobra Kai,' there are a number of big productions looking for paid extras in metro Atlanta. Tess Hammock shares her picks of casting news and crew openings with Alyse Eady.

Tess Hammock has the latest casting calls: Several casting calls are happening around the state including Netflix's "Cobra Kai," "SNL 75," and "Divorce Court." Check out Tess Hammock on Instagram @TessHammockCastingCall

Stars get 'Bold and Bougie' on new show

You may recognize some of the cast of the new TV show 'Bold and Bougie,' which centers around five women living their lives unapologetically in Atlanta. 'Basketball Wives' star Malaysia Pargo and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' creator Princess Banton-Loftons are two of the new cast, and they sat down with Natalie McCann to talk about creating a sisterhood on reality TV.

WE TV'S "Bold & Bougie" cast members Princess Banton-Lofters and Malyasia Pargo: The women of "Bold & Bougie" have spent their entire lives being cheerleaders for others. Now, it’s their turn to be the center of attention as they support each other and form an unbreakable sisterhood. In each hour-long episode, witness the growing pains that come from love, loss, and hangovers - because they still know how to have a good time. As they celebrate milestones, the women showcase their vibrant personalities and zest for life. However, this sisterhood isn’t without its challenges. The season premieres on Thursday, Feb. 15. Watch the trailer here.

How to spot a romance scam

In 2022, more than 400 Georgians a combined $10 million to scammers targeting people looking for love. FBI Special Agent Aaron Seres sat down with Sharon Lawson to explain the warning signs and how you can avoid becoming a victim.

FBI Atlanta warning residents of an expected surge of romance and confidence scams around Valentine’s Day: In a confidence/romance scam, victims are lured into thinking they are in a relationship with a friend or romantic partner, then are tricked into sending money, financial information, or personal information to the criminal. They may also be deceived into laundering money. Romance scammers follow a well-rehearsed script that has worked before, and often view this scam as a full-time job. Special agents have noted they may wait for months developing the relationship before asking for anything of value.

Country music changes tune on Beyonce

Beyonce's new move to country music has fans wondering why they weren't hearing her new singles on their local radio stations, and people wondering if a collaboration with Taylor Smith is in the works. Entertainment contributor Niecey Shaw takes a closer look at the Queen B's big announcement.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Beyonce's new country music is causing confusion with radio stations, and could there be a collaboration in the works with Taylor Swift? Niecey Shaw has the details. Keep up with her on Classix 102.9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Good Day's Natalie McCann expecting 2nd child

Good Day's Natalie McCann had some amazing news for the team on Valentine's Day. She and her husband Brad are expecting their second child this summer.