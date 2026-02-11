Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb.11, 2026

Published  February 11, 2026 1:24pm EST
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Feb. 11, 2026:

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater: It may be a new era for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, but audience can expect the same powerful and passionate storytelling as the company returns to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre this week. 

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: There's a documentary releasing, and it's all about Peanut M&M's. There could be an opportunity for you to show off your collection. Plus, there's a new dating show in the works with the Bachelor's Chris Harrison. 

Dr. Carrie Mackensen talks social media trial and advice for parents

 The world's biggest social media companies are on the stand in Los Angeles, accused of deliberately causing children to become addicted to their platforms. 

Dr. Carrie Mackensen on social media trials & what parents should do now: The world's biggest social media companies, like Meta and Google, are facing several landmark trials in Los Angeles. The companies are accused of causing young users to become addicted to their platforms. We spoke to a clinical psychologist, Dr. Carrie Mackensen, about the ways parents can protect their children's mental health surrounding social media. 

It's another week of the anchors trying to guess who's behind the mask.  

Good Day Atlanta Guess WhoWeek 4:  It's another week of the anchors trying to guess who's behind the mask. Click the video player to check out the clues and see who it was. 

Britney Spears sold her music catalog and Bad Bunny breaks an NFL social media record.

Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment headlines: It's been reported that Britney Spears sold her iconic music catalog in ‘landmark’ 9-figure deal, and Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance broke records. Niecey Shaw has the details, and you can listen to her at midday on Classix 1029.

Atlanta Humane Society brings in Veronica. To inquire more about adoptions visit their website Atlantahumane.org 

Pet of the Day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Veronica. Click here for more information on adoption. 

