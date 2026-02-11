Atlanta favorite Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre

The Brief Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre stage starting Wednesday and continuing through Sunday, February 15th for six public performances. This year’s tour marks an exciting new beginning for the legendary company, as the first under new artistic director Alicia Graf Mack. World premieres included during this year’s engagement are "Embrace" by Fredrick Earl Mosley and "Song of the Anchorite" by Jamar Roberts.



It may be a new era for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, but audiences can expect the same powerful and passionate storytelling as the company returns to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre this week.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre stage starting tonight and continuing through Sunday, February 15th for six public performances, including the world premieres of two works and the company premiere of another. It’s a long-running tradition for the groundbreaking company — founded by Ailey in New York in 1958 — to perform in Atlanta during the month of February; while last year’s engagement paid tribute to late artistic director Judith Jamison, this year’s tour marks an exciting new beginning as the first under new artistic director Alicia Graf Mack. Graf Mack was a star Ailey performer from 2005 and 2014, and was brought into the company by Jamison.

World premieres included during this year’s engagement are "Embrace" by Fredrick Earl Mosley and "Song of the Anchorite" by Jamar Roberts. Every show, of course, ends with a performance of "Revelations," which Alvin Ailey first choreographed and presented to the world in 1960. In the 65 years since, "Revelations" has become the most-viewed modern dance work of all time and remains the company’s signature performance piece.

In the weeks leading up to the Atlanta engagement, the Ailey team spent some time with local students; Good Day Atlanta stopped by the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School, where young dancers took part in a week-long residency called "Finding Grace," with a curriculum built around Ronald K. Brown's "Grace."

For more information on this week’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater engagement in Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Fox Theatre, chatting with dancers from the legendary company.