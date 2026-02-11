Casting Call: Traditional dating show, Peanut M&M superfans, new film jobs

The local film and television industry is heating up with several new opportunities for background actors, specialized superfans, and behind-the-scenes professionals. From a high-profile dating show hosted by a familiar face to a unique documentary project, there is plenty of work to go around in the coming weeks.

Here is a look at the latest casting calls and industry job openings:

🎬 BACKGROUND & EXTRAS

Major Streaming Service Dating ShowA new dating series for a major streaming service is currently looking for participants. The show is set to be hosted by Chris Harrison.Casting: Men and women, ages 21 and older. Producers are looking for singles who believe in clear roles and traditional marriage-minded partnerships.Filming: TBDInterested applicants can apply at traditionallove.castingcrane.com

A new dating series for a major streaming service is currently looking for participants. The show is set to be hosted by Chris Harrison.

Casting: Men and women, ages 21 and older. Producers are looking for singles who believe in clear roles and traditional marriage-minded partnerships.

Filming: TBD

Interested applicants can apply at traditionallove.castingcrane.com

Unnamed Peanut M&Ms DocumentaryAre you obsessed with Peanut M&Ms? A new documentary project is seeking enthusiasts for a sweet new opportunity.Casting: People of any age, gender, and ethnicity. Applicants must be superfans or collectors of Peanut M&M’s.Filming: TBDApply online at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPeanut

Are you obsessed with Peanut M&Ms? A new documentary project is seeking enthusiasts for a sweet new opportunity.

Casting: People of any age, gender, and ethnicity. Applicants must be superfans or collectors of Peanut M&M’s.

Filming: TBD

Apply online at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPeanut

Project: 'Smoky'Rose Locke Casting is seeking children for an upcoming project filming just outside of Atlanta.Casting: Kids, ages 6–8, any gender, any ethnicity.Filming: February 18 in Sugar Hill, GA.This is a PAID position.

Rose Locke Casting is seeking children for an upcoming project filming just outside of Atlanta.Casting: Kids, ages 6–8, any gender, any ethnicity.

Casting: Kids, ages 6–8, any gender, any ethnicity.

Filming: February 18 in Sugar Hill, GA.

This is a PAID position.

To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject KIDDOS with the following:Please include 3 pictures (one dated photo and one full-body shot), age, height, weight, and all contact information.

Please include 3 pictures (one dated photo and one full-body shot), age, height, weight, and all contact information.

💼 JOBS

Storyboard Artist – Never Enough ProductionsNever Enough Productions is seeking a talented Storyboard Artist to help bring a director’s vision to life during pre-production.Duties:Create high-quality illustrations and sketches that convey the director’s vision.Develop storyboard series detailing camera setups, including angles, character positions, and set designs.Collaborate with the director and key departments to ensure visual storytelling alignment.Revise and refine storyboards based on production feedback.Assist in communicating visual direction to other departments.Qualifications:Proven experience as a storyboard artist with a strong portfolio.Proficiency in drawing and illustration with a sense of composition, perspective, and timing.Familiarity with film production processes and terminology is a plus.Strong communication and teamwork skills.Ability to work under tight deadlines.Submit your portfolio and application at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallStoryBoard

Never Enough Productions is seeking a talented Storyboard Artist to help bring a director’s vision to life during pre-production.

Duties:Create high-quality illustrations and sketches that convey the director’s vision.Develop storyboard series detailing camera setups, including angles, character positions, and set designs.Collaborate with the director and key departments to ensure visual storytelling alignment.Revise and refine storyboards based on production feedback.Assist in communicating visual direction to other departments.

Create high-quality illustrations and sketches that convey the director’s vision.

Develop storyboard series detailing camera setups, including angles, character positions, and set designs.

Collaborate with the director and key departments to ensure visual storytelling alignment.

Revise and refine storyboards based on production feedback.

Assist in communicating visual direction to other departments.

Qualifications:Proven experience as a storyboard artist with a strong portfolio.Proficiency in drawing and illustration with a sense of composition, perspective, and timing.Familiarity with film production processes and terminology is a plus.Strong communication and teamwork skills.Ability to work under tight deadlines.

Proven experience as a storyboard artist with a strong portfolio.

Proficiency in drawing and illustration with a sense of composition, perspective, and timing.

Familiarity with film production processes and terminology is a plus.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Ability to work under tight deadlines.

Submit your portfolio and application at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallStoryBoard

☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

‘How to Become a StoryTeller’Presented by the Columbus Creators Mixer, this event is designed for those looking to break into the industry or expand their local network.What: A networking event to learn about local filmmaker grants, local incentives, and locations while meeting other local creatives.When: February 19 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM.Where: The Loft — Columbus, GA.

Presented by the Columbus Creators Mixer, this event is designed for those looking to break into the industry or expand their local network.

What: A networking event to learn about local filmmaker grants, local incentives, and locations while meeting other local creatives.

When: February 19 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

Where: The Loft — Columbus, GA.