Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 1, 2022

Candy charcuterie boards make Valentine's Day even sweeter:

It’s a unique Atlanta-based business built around a simple premise: life is sweet…so why not make it even sweeter?

Elizabeth Schmitt is the founder and owner of ATL Boards, a company that crafts and sells candy charcuterie boards. And yes, the boards are exactly what you think they are: a play on the traditional charcuterie board, replacing the cured meats and cheeses with colorful candies from around the world. Schmitt’s boards range in size from small (4-by-4) to medium (6-by-6) to large (10-by-10), and are hand-picked to showcase specific color and flavor combinations. For example, the Flurry board is a winter-inspired creation, filled with gummy snowflakes and mini-snowmen and featuring flavors including vanilla and marshmallow.

Recently, Schmitt created a new small candy board called the Peachy Keen, which serves as a Valentine’s Day "love letter" to the Peach State. On sale for $36, Schmitt says a portion of the proceeds from Peachy Keen sales will be donated to The Atlanta Children’s Shelter.

So, ready to make this Valentine's Day even sweeter? Click here for more information on ATL Boards — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out with Elizabeth Schmitt, getting creative with candy!

Georgia Gwinnett College professor dives into real reasons why people fail resolutions: Keeping up with those New Year’s resolutions? Chances are that you’re not, and you’re not alone. A 2021 survey suggests that fewer and fewer people are making the changes they set out to do at the start of the year. Only 35% of the participants reported completing all of their goals. Dr. David Ludden, professor of psychology at Georgia Gwinnett College, says the failure of best-laid plans often has to do with diverging forces in one’s brain.

Stephen "tWitch" BOSS on hosting FOX's "The Real Dirty Dancing": This one-of-a-kind competition features celebrities reliving "Dirty Dancing’s" most memorable moments, hoping to become the next "Baby" and Johnny. Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the stars will partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze movie. "The Real Dirty Dancing" airs Tuesday on FOX 5 at 9 p.m.

Actress Anna Hindman stars in Bruce Willis action-thriller "American Siege": "American Siege" is set 10 years after the mysterious disappearance of teenager Brigit Baker in a small rural town. Anna, who plays Grace Baker, searches for answers about her sister's disappearance with her boyfriend Roy, who has spent the last decade in prison, and their outlaw friend Toby. The trio suspects a wealthy doctor may have something to do with the disappearance, and now they want the truth. Sheriff Ben Watts, played by Bruce Willis, is a corrupt cop who is on the payroll of a powerful businessman Charles Rutledge and must guard the small town's dark secrets and try to stop a bloody rampage when three outlaws take the doctor hostage. "American Siege" is available for streaming on Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer here.

Entertainment host Ally Lynn gives Ways to celebrate Black History Month in Atlanta: It's the first day of Black History Month, and there's something you can do every day in Atlanta. Whether that's supporting a Black-owned business or vising the Dr. King Center. Ally Lynn has got you covered on all the activities. Follow Ally Lynn for more on Instagram @HeyAllyLynn

