Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 4, 2025

Here are the special segments and guests for Dec. 4, 2025:

Dr. Heather Quaile shares survival tips to help women manage menopause this holiday season: The holidays can be stressful for anyone, but for women experiencing menopause, that stress can reach a different level. Dr. Heather Quaile offers expert guidance on managing both seasonal pressures and menopause symptoms to help women navigate the season with greater ease.



Headkrack of Fox Soul’s Side Dish shares the latest entertainment headlines: The Princess of Wales stepped out in a stunning oversized crown, Bad Bunny claimed the title of most-streamed artist on Spotify this year, and Chris Paul was released from the Clippers. Headkrack breaks down all the details.

Full family fun: Games and activities that bring everyone together: If you’re still searching for the right gifts or need fresh ideas for holiday party activities, James Zahn, senior editor at The Toy Insider, has you covered. He highlights classic family games you can buy along with a few fun twists to make your celebrations even more memorable.



Skye Estroff shares where to find treat boxes for the holiday season: It can be tough to track down unique, giftable treats this time of year, and Skye is making it easier by spotlighting the top local spots to order from. Check out her curated list below.

Where to Find Holiday Treat Boxes in ATL:

-Swedi Fish

-Le Bon Cuisine

-Heidi's Heavenly Cookies

-Friendship Market (inside Signia by Hilton Atlanta)

-Sugar Shane's

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Noah for adoption.