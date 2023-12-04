Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 4, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Winter wonderland at Illuminarium Atlanta

Illuminarium Atlanta's new show is designed to sweep visitors up in holiday magic, taking them to the center of a swirling snowstorm and more..

ATLANTA - Illuminarium blasts Atlanta with a magical winter storm: The FOX 5 Storm Team can’t make any promises about a white Christmas this year — but at least one spot in metro Atlanta can guarantee a winter wonderland for families in the mood for a snowy adventure this holiday season.

Illuminarium Atlanta — the 30,000-square-foot immersive attraction and event venue located along the Atlanta BeltLine — recently launched its new show "Winter Wonderland Spectacular," which is scheduled to run through January. Designers say the idea of the show is to surround visitors with Christmas magic, taking them into the center of a swirling snowstorm, whisking them away to Santa’s winter palace, and thrilling them with the awe-inspiring Northern Lights.

U.S. life expectancy has 1st rise since COVID

After years of dramatic decline in life expectancy in the United States, there's finally some good news. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer discusses the new data showing a slight jump in life expectancy.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health updates: Dr. Winawer of Emory Healthcare gives tips on how you can expand your life expectancy. 

Ian Somerhalder on 'Common Ground' film

Actor Ian Somerhalder is part of the team behind ''Common Ground,'' a documentary centered on a concept called regenerative agriculture.

Ian Somerhalder finds "Common Ground" in new documentary: Star-studded documentary "Common Ground" will screen at Atlanta’s Tara Theatre on Monday night — and actor and activist Ian Somerhalder says the best early birthday gift he could receive is a packed audience for the film.

Somerhalder — whose birthday is Dec. 8, by the way — is part of the team behind "Common Ground," a documentary centered on a concept called regenerative agriculture. The actor, who spent years living and working in metro Atlanta while filming the hit series "The Vampire Diaries," says his passion for the environment began early in life.

"You know, growing up in Southeast Louisiana, it’s such a delicate ecosystem," says Somerhalder. "When you grow up in those areas, you learn very early [of] an incredible delicate balance of nature, right? If humans take more than they put back, that imbalance goes up, things go awry."

"Common Ground" also features fellow Hollywood heavyweights Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Rosario Dawson, and explores the global movement toward regenerative farming. 

"Regenerative agriculture is just the use of planned grazing methods, and using living, growing plants — literally, agriculture at scale — to sequester enormous amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air, and store it safely back in the ground where it belongs," says Somerhalder. 

The Atlanta premiere of "Common Ground" is set for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Tara Theatre (2345 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast). Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and there will be a discussion following the film featuring speakers including Rosario Dawson and Laura Turner Seydel. 

Baking fun with Proof of the Pudding

It's National Cookie Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than making some tasty treats with Atlanta largest caterer, Proof of the Pudding. Executive pastry chef Kisha Hicks and founding executive chef Vagn Neilsen share some seasonal treats you can enjoy while supporting a great cause.

Proof of the Pudding celebrates National Cookie Day: Chef Kisha offers tips for excellent bakes and share the inspiration behind her latest creations, including her delicious orange ginger molasses cookies. Proof of the Pudding is donating $2 to Atlanta’s Giving Kitchen for each purchase of a dozen of Proof’s holiday cookies in November and December.

Robert Riley talks filming 'So Fly Christmas'

'So Fly Christmas' on BET+ will have you laughing and falling in love. Star Robert Riley talks to Natalie McCann about the new film and working with such an all-star cast.

Robert Riley talk his new Christmas film "So Fly Christmas'': After being left at the altar on Christmas Eve, a woman and her best friend renounce love. Things become complicated when the woman's best friend falls for a record-store owner and tries to keep it under wraps. Watch it now on BET+. 