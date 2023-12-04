Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 4, 2023

Illuminarium blasts Atlanta with a magical winter storm: The FOX 5 Storm Team can’t make any promises about a white Christmas this year — but at least one spot in metro Atlanta can guarantee a winter wonderland for families in the mood for a snowy adventure this holiday season.

Illuminarium Atlanta — the 30,000-square-foot immersive attraction and event venue located along the Atlanta BeltLine — recently launched its new show "Winter Wonderland Spectacular," which is scheduled to run through January. Designers say the idea of the show is to surround visitors with Christmas magic, taking them into the center of a swirling snowstorm, whisking them away to Santa’s winter palace, and thrilling them with the awe-inspiring Northern Lights.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health updates: Dr. Winawer of Emory Healthcare gives tips on how you can expand your life expectancy.

Ian Somerhalder finds "Common Ground" in new documentary: Star-studded documentary "Common Ground" will screen at Atlanta’s Tara Theatre on Monday night — and actor and activist Ian Somerhalder says the best early birthday gift he could receive is a packed audience for the film.

Somerhalder — whose birthday is Dec. 8, by the way — is part of the team behind "Common Ground," a documentary centered on a concept called regenerative agriculture. The actor, who spent years living and working in metro Atlanta while filming the hit series "The Vampire Diaries," says his passion for the environment began early in life.

"You know, growing up in Southeast Louisiana, it’s such a delicate ecosystem," says Somerhalder. "When you grow up in those areas, you learn very early [of] an incredible delicate balance of nature, right? If humans take more than they put back, that imbalance goes up, things go awry."

"Common Ground" also features fellow Hollywood heavyweights Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Rosario Dawson, and explores the global movement toward regenerative farming.

"Regenerative agriculture is just the use of planned grazing methods, and using living, growing plants — literally, agriculture at scale — to sequester enormous amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air, and store it safely back in the ground where it belongs," says Somerhalder.

The Atlanta premiere of "Common Ground" is set for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Tara Theatre (2345 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast). Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and there will be a discussion following the film featuring speakers including Rosario Dawson and Laura Turner Seydel.

Proof of the Pudding celebrates National Cookie Day: Chef Kisha offers tips for excellent bakes and share the inspiration behind her latest creations, including her delicious orange ginger molasses cookies. Proof of the Pudding is donating $2 to Atlanta’s Giving Kitchen for each purchase of a dozen of Proof’s holiday cookies in November and December.

Robert Riley talk his new Christmas film "So Fly Christmas'': After being left at the altar on Christmas Eve, a woman and her best friend renounce love. Things become complicated when the woman's best friend falls for a record-store owner and tries to keep it under wraps. Watch it now on BET+.