Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 23, 2020

Celebrating a socially distanced Christmas at Marietta Diner: Service never stops at Marietta Diner — not even on Christmas Day. In fact, owner Gus Tselios likes to say that there’s not even a lock on the door.

And even though things look a little different around the popular restaurant due to the ongoing pandemic, Tselios and his team say they’ll be serving up Christmas Day meals like they always do, feeding anyone who just can’t stomach the idea of cooking on the big day!

Marietta Diner has been a Metro Atlanta mainstay since 1995, and is part of the Marietta Family Restaurants group, which also includes Marietta Fish Market, Pasta Bella, Cherokee Cattle Company, and other popular eateries. The diner is famous for its extensive menu, featuring everything from over-the-top omelets to decadent desserts, and has been featured several times on television programs (including Good Day Atlanta, of course).

Things have changed a little bit at Marietta Diner due to the coronavirus pandemic; during our last visit in May (you can watch it here), Gus Tselios gave us a tour of the restaurant’s new drive-thru and curbside pickup areas. The team also began allowing customers to eat in their cars in the parking lot, and even brought out some live (socially distanced) musicians for them to enjoy.

Christmas is always a busy day at Marietta Diner, since the restaurant stays open and fully staffed — so how are things going to work this Christmas? We spent the morning with Gus Tselios and his crew to find out — and to do a little holiday snacking, of course!

Dominique Wilkins joins us to talk about the Atlanta Hawks new season: He is one of the most celebrated player ever to put on Hawks uniform. We're talking about Hall Of Famer Dominque Wilkins, who is also a FOX Sorts South-East broadcaster and analyst. Dominque Wilkins joins us now to talk about Trae Young all the additions the team has made this off season and of course the season opener. For more information on the Atlanta Hawks click here.

Advertisement

Chef Elizabeth Weaver joins us with a lesson on how to whip up the perfect holiday dip: Christmas is two days away and if you don't have your holiday menus ready, we hae a dish that's easy to whip up. Personal Chef Elizabeth Weaver shows us how to prepare a holiday sausage, bean and shrimp dip. For more information on Chef Elizabeth Weaver click here. See recipe below.

Sausage, Bean and Spinach Dip

• 1 sweet onion, diced

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• 1 (1-lb.) package hot ground pork sausage

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

• ½ cup dry white wine

• 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened

• 1 (6-oz.) package fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1 (15-oz.) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

• ½ cup (2 oz.) shredded Parmesan cheese

• Serve with: Corn chip scoops, red bell pepper strips, pretzel rods

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Cook diced onion and next 2 ingredients in a large skillet over

medium-high heat, stirring often, 8 to 10 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no

longer pink. Drain. Stir in garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute. Stir in wine; cook 2 minutes

or until liquid has almost completely evaporated.

2. Add cream cheese, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until cream cheese is

melted. Stir in spinach and salt, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until spinach

is wilted. Gently stir in beans. Pour mixture into a 2-qt. baking dish; sprinkle with

Parmesan cheese.

2

3. Bake at 375° for 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with corn chip scoops,

bell pepper strips, and pretzel rods