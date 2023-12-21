Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 21, 2023

Here are today's featured segments and guests:

Jingle All the Way to Boone’s for Christmas Eve Brunch: Boone’s is teeing up a holly jolly celebration for its Christmas Eve Brunch on Sunday, December 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead, guests are invited to indulge in the flavors of the season and signature midday delights, including short rib hash, salmon croquette eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, traditional favorites and more. Along with their signature cocktails and award-winning wine menu, Boone’s will have specialty holiday cocktails such as the Nutcracker Martini and Naughty List, and plenty of craft beers on tap from local breweries. Get more information here.

2023’s Good Day Atlanta Christmas Song: "Mae the Service Dog": You already know the story of Rudolph, and how his glowing red nose saved Christmas. But what happens when the most famous reindeer of all takes a sick day? "Mae the Service Dog" is this year’s Good Day Atlanta original Christmas song, and stars our favorite golden girl Mae, the future service dog we’re fostering in partnership with Georgia-based Canine Assistants. You’ve seen Mae featured on FOX 5 Atlanta many times since we began fostering her over the summer, but did you know Mrs. Claus has her on speed dial in case of Christmas emergency? It’s true — and the song takes us around the world with Mae as she leads Santa’s sleigh when Rudolph comes down with a case of the sniffles.

Erica A, Thomas gives Fun Holiday Food Activities for the Whole Family: The holidays are in full swing. Are you looking for some fun ideas to do with your family. Food influencer Erica Thomas has a few ideas for everyone. Follow her on social media @EatingwithErica Check out the tips on her website here.