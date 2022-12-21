Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 21, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Marine Toys for Tots needs your help this holiday season: Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need at your local Publix from Dec. 6 to 22, or click the links below to find more drop-off locations in your area and donate monetarily. We can give every child a Christmas to remember. Click here to find a location near you

Betty Gabriel talks "Jack Ryan" season 3: Betty Gabriel who can next be seen as a new series regular on hit the Amazon series, "Jack Ryan" opposite John Krasinski.  On the show Betty plays Elizabeth Wright, the CIA's Chief of Station in Rome. She's a woman with many facets, and one with a storied history in the CIA. She didn’t just rise through the ranks, she pulled herself up through them by her own bootstraps. Tom Clancy’s "Jack Ryan," which hails from the "Lost" duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the unexpected Tom Clancy hero.  Season 3 premieres Dec. 21 on Prime Video. Click here to watch the video. 

Chick Fila Peach Bowl costume reveal with Gary Stokan:  Meet Huddles, the's Peach Bowl Inc's newest team member. 

Renika Williams on her role in HBO Max’s hit show "The Sex Lives of College Girls": Renika Williams has proven to be one-to-watch in Hollywood. The rising star currently plays the breakout role of Willow in the Mindy Kaling-directed HBO Max hit comedy-drama series "The Sex Lives Of College Girls". Renika brings her charismatic charm to the hilarious, soccer-loving character whose best friends with Whitney (played by Alyah Chanelle Scott). After receiving high praise from fans and critics alike for the first season of the series, the show quickly started up production for a second season. Season 2 began streaming on HBO Max in November, with exciting storyline developments for Renika’s character and deepened friendships within each episode! For more information on the show click here.

Derrick Hayes of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks: Derrick Hayes is a father, fiancé, and entrepreneur who founded Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. Dave's started with a small restaurant in a gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, has since blossomed to a thriving location in Downtown Atlanta as well as other locations including Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  Derrick dedicated his business to his father, who passed away from lung cancer in 2009, after promising him that he would start a small business. Derrick comes from humble beginnings in Philadelphia and is now a successful entrepreneur who is just getting started. He showed off how to make his Philly cheesesteak egg rolls. For more information on Big Dave's Cheesesteaks click here. 