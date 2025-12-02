Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 2, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 2, 2025:

Prime Video’s "Oh. What. Fun." brings Christmas to Atlanta: Nobody works harder during the holidays than a mom — and one of them has had enough in the new Atlanta-lensed film "Oh. What. Fun." Academy Award-nominee Michelle Pfeiffer leads an all-star cast in the new Christmas comedy, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video tomorrow. Pfeiffer stars as an under-appreciated mother who winds up taking her own surprise "Christmas vacation" in the Michael Showalter-directed flick. Watch the trailer, here.

Kona Grill visits the station to show us their bacon-wrapped Wagyu meatloaf: It's that time of year when you're out and about, more than you're inside. That means it may be harder to cook. Let Kona Grill handle that for you. Chef Shawn Bell shows us their Bacon Wrapped Wagyu Meatloaf recipe. Check out their menu here.

The Psychology Behind Your Holiday Nostalgia with Emory Dr. Robyn Fivush: Dr. Fivush speaks about why family memories and traditions matter so much this time of year. Her research shows that family stories give us " roots and wings ," shaping identity, resilience, and connection.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: More news about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's divorce has come out. Diddy calls out Netflix and 50 Cent Over ‘Reckoning’ Docuseries that will premiere on Netflix today.

Chadwick Boyd's Top 10 Food Gifts for 2025: If you need fresh ideas for the food lovers on your holiday list, we’ve got you covered. Food & lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd joins us with his top gift picks that are as delicious as they are easy on your wallet. Check out the list below, and keep up with Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd

Chadwick's Top Food Gifts

Effie’s Biscuits Sweet & Savory Sampler

Portrait Coffee Toni Roast

Stursi First Sip Flight Holiday Gift Box

In The Curious Kitchen Boozy Cherries

American Vinegar Works Oil & Vinegar Gift Set

Burlap and Barrel Classics Reinvented Spice Kit

Messermeister 5 Inch Cheese and Tomato Knife

Bentgo Heated Lunchbox

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Pet of the Day: FurKids brings in Queso! He's up for adoption. For more information, click here.