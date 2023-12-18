Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 18, 2023

Final week to donate to Toys for Tots

ATLANTA - Toys for Tots: If you're doing some last-minute holiday shopping this week, please consider giving to this year's Toys for Tots campaign. It's the final week for the campaign, so you still have a few days to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to your local Publix supermarket.

Understanding ketamine's risks and treatments

Dr. Neil Winawer discusses ketamine: A new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner found that actor Matthew Perry died from "acute effects of ketamine" after his body was found in his hot tub. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer breaks down the report and explains the drug's therapeutic uses.

NFL stars collaborating on 'Iconic' show

Cam Newton and Brandon Marshall on their upcoming "I Am Iconic Live Show" at City Winery Atlanta: Cam Newton and Iconic Saga are bringing an infectious groove and vibrant energy. Brandon Marshall and the I Am Athlete team will infuse the show with their raw and unfiltered conversations. This dynamic partnership promises an exhilarating fusion of music, culture, and locker room-style conversations. Together, they'll create a one-of-a-kind live experience at City Winery on Tuesday in which audiences can expect to hear from some of the biggest stars in sports, music, and culture. 

Atlanta restauranteur hosts holiday toy drive

Ebony Austin is back with her annual, big star-studded Christmas Giveaway to benefit the entire community in the spirit of the holiday season: The event will be filled with toys, food, and daily necessities for families in need at Cascade in Atlanta.

Entertainment update with DeAsia Robinson

DeAsia Robinson shares an entertainment news update: The romance between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner may be over and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar is recovering from a bad fall. Entertainment contributor DeAsia Robinson joins Joanne Feldman with the stories you need to know.