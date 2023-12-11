Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 11, 2023

Here are the featured guests and segments for Dec. 11, 2023:

World of Coca-Cola’s Beverage Lab "flavors" up the holidays: Atlanta’s popular World of Coca-Cola has "popped the tab" on what’s being called its most immersive experience yet — and now, visitors can spend the holiday season getting a literal taste of what it takes to create a bestselling beverage.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time poring over (or was it pouring over?) World of Coca-Cola’s delicious new Beverage Lab. The exhibit opened to the public early last month — just in time for the busy holiday season — and was designed to be a hands-on experience dedicated to the science and creativity behind the beverage-making process. For example, how do scientists balance flavors? What is carbonization and how do all those tiny bubbles end up in a soda can? And what are some of the ingredients that go into our favorite Coca-Cola beverages? Staffers at World of Coca-Cola say those questions and more are answered inside the Beverage Lab.

Oh, and if you work up a thirst while exploring the Beverage Lab, don’t worry: sampling is encouraged! Visitors can sip on some Coca-Cola creations now confined to the vault (New Coke, anyone?), and can also test out unreleased formulas which might just be used to create the next great soft drink sensation.

The Beverage Lab is open now inside the World of Coca-Cola and included with the price of regular admission. The attraction is located at 121 Baker Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. General admission is $21 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $17 for youth ages 3 to 12.

For more information on visiting World of Coca-Cola, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit to the new Beverage Lab.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks the latest in health news: Football is in full swing, and so many changes have been made to protect players. Dr. Neil Winawer discusses CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), its effects, and how you can prevent it.

Catch up with the stars of HBO’s "The Gilded Age," Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, ahead of the season finale: The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season two of "The Gilded Age" begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. The season finale airs this Sunday at 9 on HBO and Max.

The home organization experts at Closets by Design in Atlanta shares simple yet effective strategies for decluttering and organizing: A recent survey found that about one third of holiday guests admit to snooping around in their host's home. The most common areas they peek into are linen closets and medicine cabinets, followed by pantry and kitchen cabinets, and then bedroom closets. It's a good reminder for us all to keep our spaces guest-ready, especially during the holidays.

Mani Millss talks the latest in entertainment news: 2 Chainz was in a car accident over the weekend, and Terrence Howard says he should've gotten more money during his time on Empire. Mani Millss gives the details.