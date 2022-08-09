Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 9, 2022

Barrow BBQ business seasons up summer grilling:

School is starting up this week in many districts across Georgia, but summer’s not quite over yet! And as long as the days are long and the temperatures are hot, we’re going to keep firing up our grills and getting barbecue tips from some of the state’s noted experts on the matter!

That’s why we spent the morning in Bethlehem, hanging out with Ryan Lane and the team at Lane’s BBQ and learning more about their world-famous rubs, brines, and sauces.

The story of Lane’s BBQ stretches back nearly a decade, to the days in 2013 when Ryan Lane started selling barbecue from a roadside produce stand. Guess what? People liked it — and they especially liked the way the meat was seasoned and sauced up. Thus, Lane began selling those products, which are now available in markets across the country and even abroad. And yes, you can order the sauces and seasonings online and have them shipped, too!

But Lane doesn’t stop at just making and selling the products — he also stays busy on the Lane’s BBQ YouTube page, sharing recipes for mouth-watering meals including fried catfish tacos, sweet apple pie pork chops, and smoked prime rib. You can check out the YouTube channel by clicking here — but we warn you, you’ll be hungry!

For more information on Lane’s BBQ and its products, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning doing a little grilling — and eating — with Ryan Lane!

Atlanta Jamaican Association prepares for Diamond Jubilee Celebration in Atlanta: The Atlanta Jamaican Association Inc. (AJA) began operation on Oct. 8, 1977 and was incorporated on Sept. 13, 1978 as a nonprofit organization. The AJA is hosting its annual fundraising gala to benefit its charities and celebrate the organization's 45 years and Jamaica's 60th year of independence. This event features internationally renowned Band Fab 5 and keynote speaker Hon. Lisa Hanna, a member of Jamaican Parliament. Tickets are $140. Click here for more ticket information

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment news: Actress Olivia Newton-John passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. Her death has seen an overwhelming outpouring of tributes and mourning from fans and celebrities.