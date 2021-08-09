Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 9, 2021

Jennifer Hudson becomes Queen of Soul in Atlanta-filmed "Respect:" They’re the seven most famous letters in popular music: R-E-S-P-E-C-T. And now, those letters form the title of the long-awaited big-screen biography of the one and only Aretha Franklin.

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson aims for Oscar gold again in Respect, taking on the role of the legendary singer and delivering soul-stirring renditions of classic hits including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Think," "Chain of Fools," and — of course — the title song.

Hudson was personally chosen for the role by Franklin, before the music legend passed away in 2018; for Hudson, starring in the movie was a chance to honor the legacy of an artist whose music has been the soundtrack to her life.

"She’s always kind of been there, you know what I mean? She’s embedded in everybody’s lives it seems," says Hudson. "Even growing up in church, and then doing the film and the research and listening to the gospel albums, I was like, wait a minute, our version of ‘Amazing Grace’ came from Aretha Franklin. Growing up singing in church, I didn’t realize that."

And when it comes to re-creating that music — delivering iconic hit after iconic hit — Hudson says the only way to do it was to be as authentic as possible.

"My goal was, however she experienced it in her life is how I wanted to experience it when we were doing it. So, ‘Amazing Grace’ is live. All the concert stuff? Okay, she did it live, we’re gonna do it live. Only songs that were pre-recorded [weren’t live]; if it was a radio record, we recorded it like a radio record."

Respect features an all-star cast alongside Hudson, including fellow Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans and Grammy winner Mary J. Blige. It was directed by Liesl Tommy, and filmed here in Metro Atlanta.

Respect opens in theatres nationwide Friday — click the video player in this article to check out our one-on-one interview with Jennifer Hudson here in Atlanta.

LINK: https://www.unitedartistsreleasing.com/movie-site/respect-2

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us to talk about the latest Coronavirus trends: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer, from the Emory University School of Medicine or his live Covid-19 Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig talk new show "Heels": Two rival brothers — one a ring heel and the other a hero — grapple over their late father's wrestling promotion business while vying for national attention in small-town Georgia. The season premiere airs Sunday on STARZ. Click here to watch the trailer.

Theodore Barnes can be seen starring on the upcoming BET+ comedy series, "The Ms. Pat Show": Based on the stand-up comedy and memoir of Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams, the show follows Williams as a fictionalized version of herself; a former convicted felon turned suburban mom whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. Theodore shines as Junebug, Williams’ youngest son who brings all the real, relatable teenage comedy. "The Ms. Pat Show" premieres Thursday on BET+. Watch the trailer here.

Radio personality and host Jenn Hobby, from Star 94.5 and popular Podcast "The Friendzy," joins us to talk about the latest celebrity news: For more information on Jenn Hobby follow her on Instagram @Jennhobby.

Pet of the day from the Cobb County Humane Society: For more information on today's pet of the day click here.

