Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 8, 2024

Pullman Yards' new restaurant residency:

From the building of fertilizer bombs to the repairing of luxury railroad cars, Atlanta’s Pullman Yards has served many purposes over the years. But now, the place with a fascinating past is helping local chefs prepare for a very bright future.

Next week, the 27-acre arts and entertainment district will launch a restaurant residency program called Brick and Mortar, providing support and resources to emerging restaurateurs. The three-month program is open to all previous and current vendors from the Chefs Market and Bazaar, the popular weekly food festival held at Pullman Yards. Those chosen to participate will take over a restaurant space at Pullman Yards for up to three months, and will also be provided with resources including marketing and promotional support and the development of a beverage program.

We’re told that along with the menus created by each resident chef, Brick and Mortar will also feature a standard menu that’s always available for diners. Brick and Mortar is located in the space formerly known as Dailies & Sides, located at 225 Rogers Street Northeast #11 — and doors will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Chef Kiyoka Nishikawa of Cheffrey’s Kitchen is the program’s first chef-in-residence, and her three-month tenure will begin on Friday, Aug. 16. Nishikawa will host a traditional Kaiseki seven-course meal for $80 per person, and there will be two seatings (of 20 patrons) per night. Reservations must be made in advance.

For more information on the restaurant residency program, click here.

Comedian and content creator Druski announces the upcoming launch of his first-ever comedy and music festival, Coulda Fest: Druski is an acclaimed comedian, actor and creator with over 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. He recently announced the upcoming launch of his first-ever comedy and music festival – Coulda Fest – which is happening Sept. 7 at Atlanta's State Farm Arena and will be produced by Outback Presents. Coulda Fest will be co-hosted by Druski and DC Young Fly and will include star-studded appearances, live comedy sketches and music performances from the likes of Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc, Young Dro, and many more. Click here for tickets.

Lisa Washington gives tips on turning leftovers into easy and delicious after school snacks: Keep up with her on social media @Lovinglifewithlisawashington

Cole Locascio talks Flashpoint podcast: The new podcast focuses on the victims and aftermath of the Atlanta Olympics and other bombings whose stories are often overlooked.

Cesar Millan on the fifth season of "Better Human Better Dog":Celebrity dog behaviorist Cesar Millan is tackling some of his toughest challenges yet in the fifth season of his Emmy-nominated series, "Better Human Better Dog." He talked with Alyse Eady about working with dogs for more than 25 years, how to train pet parents, and a lot more.