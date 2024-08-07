Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 7, 2023

Comedy legend Carol Burnett celebrates her latest Emmy nomination:

Comedy legend Carol Burnett has already won seven Primetime Emmy Awards throughout her incredible career — but next month, that number might increase.

Burnett is currently nominated as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the Apple TV+ hit "Palm Royale," which scored a total of 11 Emmy nominations. The nomination — her 25th, according to The Television Academy — extends Burnett’s incredible Emmy Awards run, which began back in 1962 when she was honored for her work on "The Garry Moore Show."

"When they called my name I thought it was a mistake," Burnett said, recalling that first nomination and win. "And I was, of course, thrilled. And I remember I got the Emmy ... and they put 'Carol Burnett for The Garry Moore Show' and they misspelled Garry's name. And they wanted me to give the Emmy back, so they could fix it … and I said ‘No!’ So, I've got an Emmy that has a misspelling on it!"

Of course, the legendary "The Carol Burnett Show" dominated the Emmy Awards during its run from the late 1960s through the late 1970s, winning 25 trophies and resulting in one of Burnett’s favorite awards show memories.

"One of my favorite Emmy moments was when Harvey Korman won for our show," she says. "And Tim Conway went up on stage and stood behind him and kept looking at the Emmy as Harvey was giving his speech, looking at the Emmy like, 'I should have won.' Of course, they planned it together because they were both nominated. So, if Tim won, Harvey would have done that bit. But it was one of the funniest moments in Emmy history."

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC (available the next day on Hulu) — and "Palm Royale" is streaming now on Apple TV+.

KJ Apa recalls "hot" experience filming "One Fast Move" in Georgia:

KJ Apa, Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, and Edward James Olmos headline the new motorcycle racing flick "One Fast Move" — but when it comes to screen-time, metro Atlanta is the true star of the show.

The high-octane movie was filmed in and around Atlanta and features several easily recognizable locations, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and the Silver Skillet Restaurant. Apa stars as a young man who dreams of a career in motorcycle racing, and turns to his estranged father (played by Dane) for training. Those training scenes were filmed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, with the film’s climactic race shot at Braselton’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Asked about making the movie in Georgia, Apa sums up the experience in one word: "Hot."

"Shooting a motorcycle racing movie in, like, August in Atlanta is crazy," Apa says. "You know, we had the overalls, we were on the track. The good thing about that is that it's cheap shooting at a track at that time of year because no one's on the track!"

"One Fast Move" was written and directed by Kelly Blatz and begins streaming exclusively on Prime Video this Thursday. To hear more of our interview with KJ Apa, click the video player in this article!

Lifetime’s new "biopic Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall": The film follows the journey of single mom Youree Dell Harris, who in the late 90s finds herself desperate to take care of her family and takes a job at the Psychic Readers Network and becomes one of the network's personalities, "Miss Cleo. Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall" premieres Saturday at 8 p.m., on Lifetime followed by the documentary "Call Me Miss Cleo" at 10.

Pastor Keion Henderson unlocks the secrets to strong relationships in his latest book "Lazy Love": The bestselling author and senior pastor of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries shares how to strengthen your relationships — with family, partners, friends, and others — and find deeper satisfaction by learning to love better. The book is available now.

"Dance Moms: A New Era": The show follows beloved dance coach Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level - competing nationally every week. But the road to glory won’t be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist. "Dance Moms: A New Era" is streaming on Hulu now.

"Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life": Tom and Mary Pat Santulli are the parents of Danny Santulli, a college student who participated in a dangerous hazing event that left him unable to walk, talk or see. They tell his story on the new A&E docuseries "Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life," which exposes the potential dangers and impact on some of the young men and women who participate.

Alton Walker of the Morning Hustle shares the latest in entertainment news: The Fugees have canceled their U.S. tour just days before it was supposed to start. Alton Walker gives the details. Listen to the Morning Hustle weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on HOT 107.9