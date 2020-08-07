Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 7, 2020

Food Truck Friday: Flavor Rich Food Truck: We spent this Food Truck Friday on Buford Highway up in Suwanee, hanging out with Chef Chris and Chef Angelica with Flavor Rich Food Truck and getting a look at the new Flavor Rich restaurant location, set to open this month.

For more information on Flavor Rich, head over to the food truck’s website. And to learn more about the upcoming restaurant in Suwanee, click the video player to watch our morning with the team!

Atlanta Falcons commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act: The Atlanta Falcons shifting their focus from the gridiron to the polls. The team along with it's owner Author Blanks' s family of businesses lauched a new voting initiative. The Rise Up and Vote Initiative was announced yesterday to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McCay joins us to talk more about the initiative.

Jennifer Sears talks "Greenleaf" on Good Day Atlanta: After five seasons, "Greenleaf" is ready to come ot an end. The Acclaimed drama series on OWN focused on the secrets and lies of the Greenleaf Family, the leaders of a Mephis Mega Church. Local actress Jennifer Sears joins the cast this year, she plays "Tara." She talks to us today about her role in the show and her upcoming role in the movie "Coming 2 America" filmed in Atlanta. For more information click here.

KD Bowe joins us from Praise 102.5 with words of inspiration: For more information on KD Bowe click here.

Pike Nurseries has tips on incorporating teachable lessons through gardening: With so many students starting the school year online this year, lots of parents are looking for new ways to make the school day more interactive. Well, Pike Nurseries has tips on how to create teachable lessons, right in your own garden. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.