Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 6, 2020

De-stressing at Atlanta’s Intown Salt Room: Intown Salt Room, located in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, is back open after closing down for three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In case you’ve never been to the studio (or didn’t see it featured on Good Day Atlanta early last year), Wright explains, “The way I describe it is a place you can come in, relax, and catch your breath.” Using the idea of salt therapy to enhance relaxation and meditation, Wright’s studio is filled with thousands of pounds of Himalayan salt, and offers both dry salt therapy and meditation with sound therapy.

For more information on Intown Salt Room, click here.

The Pandemic Bride, author Natalie Durham on Good Day Atlanta: Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but planning a wedding during a pandemic, well that's another level of anxiety. Natalie Durham, with "Natalie Durham Events" is a local wedding planner and just wrote a book full of advice for a couples called, The Pandemic Bride. For more information on Natalie Durham click here.

Celebrating corn season with Chadwick Boyd: Corn season is in full swing, but there are some things to look out for when picking the best corn on the cob. Food and Lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd joins us with more on celebrating corn season. For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.

Gospel music's most epic celebration is preparing for a milestone: Now in it's 35th year, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards will honor Gospel music artists and industry professionals for their contributions to gospel music. This year Gospel icon and stellar awards host emiritus Kirk Franklin will be joined by rising superstars and Stellar Award Winners Koryn Hawthorne and Johnathan McReynolds. They join us on Good Day Atlanta with more on what to expect. For more information on the Gospel Music Awards click here.