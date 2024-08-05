Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 5, 2024

August 5, 2024
Balance back to school and work schedules

ATLANTA - Tips for balance back-to-school and work schedules: Emory Goizueta Business School professor Marina Cooley studies work/life balance and is the parent of two young school-age children. She shares her family’s new school year goals and systems to make this year as smooth as possible.

Actor Jonathan Bergman on starring in 'Me'

Actor Jonathan Bergman on Apple TV's "Me": The new Apple TV series The new Apple TV series ''Me'' follows a 12-year-old who can transform into anyone he meets. He has to figure out his powers while navigating adolescence and bullies. The show was filmed in Atlanta and stars Atlanta-based actor Jonathan Bergman.

Rickey Smiley turns pain to purpose in book

Rickey Smiley turns pain to purpose in new book: In January 2023, radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley got the news no parent wants to hear about his 32-year-old son. Since then, he has openly shared his story as a grieving father and has now written a book about living with loss that will be released in September. Smiley sat down with Joanne Feldman to talk about "Sideshow: Living with Loss and Moving Forward with Faith."

Entertainment news update with Kierra M

Entertainment news update with Kierra M: Pop star Justin Timberlake is facing new consequences after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk, and actor Zac Efron is recovering after a health scare in Spain. Entertainment contributor Kierra M shares the latest on these big stories.