Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 5, 2024

Tips for balance back-to-school and work schedules: Emory Goizueta Business School professor Marina Cooley studies work/life balance and is the parent of two young school-age children. She shares her family’s new school year goals and systems to make this year as smooth as possible.

Actor Jonathan Bergman on Apple TV's "Me": The new Apple TV series The new Apple TV series ''Me'' follows a 12-year-old who can transform into anyone he meets. He has to figure out his powers while navigating adolescence and bullies. The show was filmed in Atlanta and stars Atlanta-based actor Jonathan Bergman.

Rickey Smiley turns pain to purpose in new book: In January 2023, radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley got the news no parent wants to hear about his 32-year-old son. Since then, he has openly shared his story as a grieving father and has now written a book about living with loss that will be released in September. Smiley sat down with Joanne Feldman to talk about "Sideshow: Living with Loss and Moving Forward with Faith."

Entertainment news update with Kierra M: Pop star Justin Timberlake is facing new consequences after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk, and actor Zac Efron is recovering after a health scare in Spain. Entertainment contributor Kierra M shares the latest on these big stories.