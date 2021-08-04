Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 4, 2021

Brookhaven welcomes diners during inaugural restaurant week:

It’s been just under a decade since voters decided to incorporate Brookhaven — but in that time, the city has developed an exciting and eclectic culinary scene. Now, more than dozen of Brookhaven’s best dining spots are joining forces for the city’s first-ever restaurant week.

Brookhaven Restaurant Week is happening now through August 8th, in partnership with Flavors Magazine; the inaugural event features 16 participating restaurants, all of which are offering special three-course dinners priced between $20 and $55 and some of which are also serving up three-course lunch menus.

Restaurant Week organizer Explore Brookhaven says the goal is to shine a spotlight on the city’s locally-owned, chef-driven eateries and to allow each restaurant to showcase what it does best.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three of the spots included in this year’s Brookhaven Restaurant Week; There Gastropub, HobNob, and Urban Wok are all located in Town Brookhaven. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a very literal taste of the first Brookhaven Restaurant Week!

Tips for dealing with back-to-school anxiety with Psychotherapist Angela Buttimer:

Summer break is over for thousands of students. Children will be heading back to school where the classroom may look different as we continue to navigate learning while still going through a pandemic. So, how can we help our children cope with back-to-school anxiety? Psychotherapist and author Angela Buttimer joins Good Day with tips and how to recognize warning signs. For more information on Angela Butter and the Atlanta Center for Mindfulness and Well-Being click here.

Feng Shui your office space:

Returning to the office after a long period of working from home can be daunting. So how can you set up your office space for a successful transition? Feng Shui may be the answer.

Author Ashley Cantley is a certified Feng Shui expert and author of "High Vibe Feng Shui--Eleven Steps To Achieving Your Best Life." She joins us live with helpful tips for creating positive vibes in the workplace. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Lore'l from The Morning Hustle joins us with more on Kanye West's upcoming album release party in Atlanta: For more information on Lore'l follow her on Instagram @starringlorel.