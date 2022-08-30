Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 30, 2022

College Football Hall of Fame explores SEC history: The Evolution of the SEC, a new exhibit highlighting the story of the SEC from its "kickoff" in 1933 to present day. Staffers say the exhibit features memorabilia — including trophies, jerseys, and more — from all 14 schools currently part of the SEC. Click here for ticket information.

Marvel's Susie Abromeit talks her new movie "Love in Bloom, and how losing everything gave her newfound purpose: Susie Abromeit, who stars in the new romance feature "Love in Bloom," premiering August 27th on GAC Family Network. The film is a feel-good romance feature about a woman named Amelia (Susie) and a man named Grayson who are tasked with stepping in to save the day when Amelia’s soon-to-be married sister and fiancé become marooned at a mountain retreat days before their wedding. She has a four picture deal with the network, which is fast on the heels of Hallmark. Previous credits include King Richard, THE FOREVER PURGE (Universal Pictures), Know Thy Enemy, Sydney White, Sex Drive, I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, Setup (alongside Bruce Willis), and the blockbuster hit Battle: Los Angeles. She’s graced the small screen in the likes of Chicago Med, Devious Maids, One Tree Hill, as well as Tyler Perry’s, The Haves and Have Nots, Rake, Legends of Tomorrow, Code Black, Supernatural, NCIS, among many others. You can catch the film on HULU now.

R&B artist Kevin Ross Sweet Release" from Billboard charting R&B: Entitled "Sweet Release" the hypnotic song is from Kevin's album Drive 2 and explores themes of love, connection, liberation, and transformation. The single is currently #2 on SiriusXM Heart & Soul, tied with Chaka Khan for the most adds, and Ross has over 100 million + streams across platforms. Kevin Ross has received acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, GQ, BET amongst many others. Click here for more information.

Tin Lizzy Lobster Roll Taco back on the menu for a limited time: Combining flavorful food and made-to-order cocktails with chill vibes is where we thrive. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch, a tasty dinner, or somewhere to unwind after a long day, Tin Lizzy is the place to be. Kick back and jam to live music. Their Lobster tacos are back for a limited time. To find a Tin Lizzy near you, click here.

Tahj Morwy Tahj co-stars with Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Kevin Hart in the Netflix comedy, Me Time: The film follows a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Next up, Tahj stars opposite Lilly Singh in the Disney Plus original series, The Muppets Mayhem. Tahj play Gary "Moog" Moogowski, a die-hard super fan of the muppet's Electric Mayhem band.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Chris Rock says he turned down the Oscar hosting gig for next year, and Serena Williams graced the court with custom kicks. Christal Jordan has all that and more. Keep up with her on social media @enchantedpr